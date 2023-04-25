CinemaCon 2023: Zendaya, Margot Robbie & More Celebrities

(L-R): Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig attend the State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 25, 2023.

CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon