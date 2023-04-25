×
CinemaCon 2023: Zendaya, Margot Robbie & More Celebrities

By Aaron Royce
Margot Robbie, Prada, crop top, skirt, Christian Louboutin, heels, high heels, mules, pink heels, pink mules, peep toe mules, slip on mules, heeled mules, stilettos, stiletto heels, stiletto mules, Barbie, Warner Brothers Pictures, CinemaCon, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
(L-R): Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig attend the State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 25, 2023.
CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

From Zendaya to Margot Robbie, discover all of the stars attending CinemaCon 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, to promote their upcoming film projects.

