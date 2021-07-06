×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Christian Dior Fall Winter 2021 Haute Couture

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
christian dior, dior, dior couture, paris couture, haute couture, dior, fashion, paris fashion week, christian dior shoes, christian dior bag, dior bag, dior fashion, runway
Christian Dior fall winter '21 haute couture.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Dior
Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad