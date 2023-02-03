×
Paco Rabanne’s Celebrity Fans Wearing the Looks Over the Years

By Renan Botelho
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Gigi Hadid attends Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)
Gigi Hadid attends Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for The Daily Front

Paco Rabanne was known for his metallic and innovative creations. Using his background as an architect, the Spanish designer pushed the boundaries of fashion, bringing fine wires and mirrored discs together to create a futuristic version of the chainmail dress. Since the 1960s, celebrities and supermodels have been wearing his designs on red carpets and in fashion magazines. In 1968, Rabanne imprinted his name in pop culture after creating Jane Fonda’s costumes for “Barbarella.” From Gigi Hadid to Lady Gaga, see below the celebrities who joined the Rabanne fan club over the decades.

