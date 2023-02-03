Paco Rabanne’s Celebrity Fans Wearing the Looks Over the Years

Paco Rabanne was known for his metallic and innovative creations. Using his background as an architect, the Spanish designer pushed the boundaries of fashion, bringing fine wires and mirrored discs together to create a futuristic version of the chainmail dress. Since the 1960s, celebrities and supermodels have been wearing his designs on red carpets and in fashion magazines. In 1968, Rabanne imprinted his name in pop culture after creating Jane Fonda’s costumes for “Barbarella.” From Gigi Hadid to Lady Gaga, see below the celebrities who joined the Rabanne fan club over the decades.