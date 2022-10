Gwyneth Paltrow and Gal Gadot at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Gal Gadot, see all the red carpet arrivals at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Party with Solaire Exhibition in Beverly Hills, Calif.