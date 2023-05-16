Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

Julia Ducournau, Ruben Ostlund and Brie Larson at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.