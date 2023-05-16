Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.
76th Cannes Film Festival – Opening Night Ceremony and Jeanne du Barry Premiere
Emmanuelle Béart at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Maïwenn, Johnny Depp and Pierre Richard at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Elle Fanning at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Mads Mikkelsen and Hanne Jacobsen at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Uma Thurman at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Catherine Deneuve at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Esha Gupta at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Pom Klementieff at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Pom Klementieff at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Pom Klementieff at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Fan Bingbing at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Alessandra Ambrosio at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Paola Turani at the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Rungano Nyoni, Julia Ducournau, Ruben Ostlund, Brie Larson and Maryam Touzani at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Damian Szifron, Atiq Rahimi, Ruben Ostlund, Paul Dano and Denis Menochet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Maryam Touzani, Brie Larson and Julia Ducournau at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Julia Ducournau, Ruben Ostlund and Brie Larson at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ruben Ostlund at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Thierry Fremaux at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Julia Ducournau, Ruben Ostlund and Brie Larson at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ruben Ostlund at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Paul Dano, Atiq Rahimi, Damián Szifrón, Brie Larson, Julia Ducournau, Ruben Ostlund, Maryam Touzani, Denis Ménochet and Rungano Nyoni at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Damián Szifrón, Atiq Rahimi, Ruben Ostlund, Paul Dano and Denis Ménochet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.