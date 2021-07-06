×
Re-route my subscription:
Click here
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Pinterest
YouTube
Flipboard icon
Flipboard
News Break icon
News Break
Footwearnews.com
Menu
Business
Fashion
Focus
Shop
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletters
Newsletters
Fashion
Celebrity Style
Jul 6, 2021 1:14PM PT
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Red Carpet Arrivals
By
Nikara Johns
@NikaraJohns
Nikara Johns
@NikaraJohns
FOLLOW
More Stories By Nikara
Marion Cotillard Gives Biker Shorts a High-Fashion Upgrade at the Cannes Film Festival
Amina Muaddi and Wolford Launch Legwear Collaboration Featuring Crystal Fishnets, Thong Tights & More
Gymnast Nastia Liukin Talks Tokyo Olympics, Winning the Gold Medal & Her APL Collab
View All
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pin It
Reddit
Show more sharing options
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Email
Print
Jessica Chastain at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC
Sponsored By Seriplanet
Code to Customization
Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More
Sandals
The Best Birkenstock Sandals, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews
Footwearnews.com
Close Menu
Fashion
Awards
Celebrity Style
Collaborations
Designers
Street Style
Trends
Focus
Women’s
Men’s
Children’s
Athletic & Outdoor
Opinion & Analysis
Business
Retail
Earnings
Mergers & Acquisitions
Executive Moves
Sourcing Journal
Power Players
Events
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers Deals
Slippers
Boots
Sandals
Socks
FN Gift Guides
Access exclusive content
Subscribe Today!
Follow Us
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Pinterest
YouTube
Flipboard icon
Flipboard
News Break icon
News Break
Alerts & Newsletters
Please fill out this field with valid email address.
Sign Up
Advertise
About
Events
Give Us Feedback
PMC
© 2021 Penske Media Corporation
Close menu
ad