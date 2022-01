Kendall Jenner for Boss. Boss reveals an all-star lineup to front the spring 2022 #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign. The campaign features top models Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls, rapper Future, TikTok star Khaby Lame, South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho, British professional boxer Anthony Joshua, Italian tennis champion Matteo Berrettini and German runner Alica Schmidt.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boss