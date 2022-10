“Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” had its world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26. The star-studded attendees included Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry, Jameela Jamil, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Marsai Martin, Danai Gurira and others. “Wakanda Forever” will be released in the United States on Nov. 11, as the final film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.