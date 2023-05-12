Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

(L-R): Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters were praised as having one of the best dressed looks at the 2023 ACM Awards.

The 2023 ACM Awards had an impressive list of performers, honorees and attendees, making for a night worth watching. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks at The Ford Center on Thursday in Frisco, Texas, the event included live performances from Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, whose husband served as co-host.

The occasion saw country music’s biggest stars flex their fashion looks, making waves on the red carpet in some high-camp and glamorous outfits. As the night carried on, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on some of the best dressed celebrities, offering overwhelmingly positive feedback and commentary on just about every attendee. Some of the best looks, according to fans on Twitter, included Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and more.