Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The 2023 ACM Awards had an impressive list of performers, honorees and attendees, making for a night worth watching. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks at The Ford Center on Thursday in Frisco, Texas, the event included live performances from Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood, whose husband served as co-host.
The occasion saw country music’s biggest stars flex their fashion looks, making waves on the red carpet in some high-camp and glamorous outfits. As the night carried on, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on some of the best dressed celebrities, offering overwhelmingly positive feedback and commentary on just about every attendee. Some of the best looks, according to fans on Twitter, included Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and more.
-
Miranda Lambert: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Miranda Lambert’s look garnered high praise as one of the ACM Awards 2023 best dressed looks thanks to its rather risque silhouette. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer sported a bright blue floor-length bodycon dress featuring a leg-climbing side slit and crystalized appliques on the bodice. One Twitter user chimed in, calling her outfit “Fabulous” while another simply stated, “Miranda Lambert. A legend. The women are really doing for me. They are giving us vocals, outfits, emotions…” The vibrant Twitter-approved best dressed look was rounded out with coordinating blue pointed-toe pumps.
-
Nicole Kidman: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Nicole Kidman attended the award show alongside her husband, country legend Keith Urban. The “Big Little Lies” star wore a sparkling red tweed two-piece from Chanel with sandal heels that Twitter deemed among the best dressed on the ACM Awards 2023 red carpet. One Twitter user called the look, “effortlessly chic,” while another called her look “simply dazzling.”
-
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Kane and Katelyn brown lit up the black carpet in equally sharp and sophisticated looks that complemented one another. A particularly enthusiastic fan commented “#katelynbrown & @kanebrown killing the outfit game on the carpet!,” while another claimed their combined look “won the ACM Awards.”
-
Lainey Wilson: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Lainey Wilson made her mark on the award show in a satin sage green jumpsuit inspired by her “Bell Bottom Country” album. The style featured a criss-cross bodice with flowing cape detailing and crystalized adornments on each shoulder. Many chimed in to applaude the “Dirty Looks” songstress’ bold choice of outfit, including one user who commented it was the best dressed look of the night. “Lainey Wilson’s outfit literally wins the #ACMawards,” while another simply said, “Lainey Wilson’s outfit. yes girl!!.” Wilson also wore a large black hat decorated with a scarf and feathers along with a pair of gold platform sandals. The performer’s look stopped one fan in her tracks, commenting, “Lainey Wilson is such a class act. Her heart is somehow outshining her stunning outfit.”
-
Gabby Barrett: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Gabby Barrett attended the award show alongside her husband Cade Foehner in a dramatic black gown. The “I Hope” songstress received many positive reviews on her fan-approved best dressed look, including “It’s giving Met Gala and I’m here for it” and a simple but effective “stunning.”
-
Hailey Whitters: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Hailey Whitters stepped out in a pink satin off-the-shoulder dress with a flouncy flared hem. The gown garnered much praise from fans, one Twitter user writing, “Hailey Whitters’ outfit is ON POINT. Pink puffy sleeve dress & white boots? NEED.,” while another claimed it gave them “major prom vibes.” The look was punctuated with a pair of white pumps.
-
Mickey Guyton: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
All suited up, Mickey Guyton had a standout style moment that had heads turning and plenty of comments approving her as having one of the best dressed 2023 ACM Awards red carpet looks. “@MickeyGuyton out here looking amazing!!! I need this outfit sis!!!,” praised one fan while another simply stated she looked like a “Queen.”
-
Dolly Parton: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
Serving up country classic style, Dolly Parton, the host of the evening, attended in a silver sparkling fringe ensemble that stunned many and won approvel as a contender for one of the best dressed at ACM Awards 2023. An enthusiastic fan boasted, “Dolly can do no wrong,” while another stated, “Dolly is rockin’ that outfit!”
-
Dolly Parton: Best Dressed at ACM Awards 2023, According to Twitter
A closer look at Parton’s heels on the 2023 ACM Awards red carpet.