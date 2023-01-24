Every Movie That Won the Oscar for Best Costume Design Through the Years

The Academy Award for Best Costume Design was first given in 1949 for films made in 1948. At the time, two awards were were given to costume designers for achievement in black-and-white films and color films. It wasn’t until 1967 when the categories officially merged.

Notable winners through the years include the late Edith Head, who won a record eight Oscars for Best Costume Design between 1949 and 1973, making her the most awarded woman in the Academy’s history, as well as Milena Canonero and Colleen Atwood, who are the most-honored living designers, winning four Oscars each.

Head designed for Hollywood’s biggest stars throughout her career — most notably Bette Davis, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Sophia Loren, Elizabeth Taylor and many more.

Today, memorable movies that were honored for its costumes include “Black Panther” — where designer Ruth Carter took home the Oscar becoming the first African-American to win an Academy Award in that category — “Cruella,” which won in 2022, as well as “The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Keep scrolling to see every Oscar winner for Best Costume through the years.