The Halloween spirit took over Hollywood this weekend. Paris Hilton dressed up as Sailor Moon, while Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly transformed into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos spooky event. Vanessa Hudgens showed off her interpretation of “Black Swan” at the Prince Jackson Thriller party. Check out some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022, including Jane Krakowski, Tyga, Cindy Crawford, and more!