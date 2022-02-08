Balmain’s Spring 2022 Campaign Stars Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni & More

Last September, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing tapped Mert and Marcus to shoot the campaign images for his spring 2022 designs from backstage at La Seine Musicale, the impressive Jean Nouvel-designed concert hall that hosted the fashion house’s annual festival.

On the spur of the moment move, Rousteing said “all that extra added tension and effort was very much worth it.”

He added, “I love what Mert and Marcus were able to capture from that moment—it’s a true behind-the-scenes peek at what was happening on the day before the big day. The duo’s photos have a raw, honest and snapshot-like quality.

Models Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Lara Stone, Mariacarla Boscono, Adut, Jordan Barrett and Fernando Casablancas posed in front of backdrops of concert seating and the towers of suburban Paris.

“Our Balmain designs somehow appear even more seductive and sensual when paired with spontaneous, relaxed poses from the mix of legends who have inspired me since childhood and some of today’s most remarkable new talents—an incredible grouping that clearly reflects the strong, diverse and rebellious spirt of today’s Balmain Army,” Rousteing added.