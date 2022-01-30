Balmain x Barbie Collection Features Boots, Heels & Plenty of Pink

The Balmain x Barbie collection puts a twist on familiar Balmain signatures, including the house’s iconic marinière and its Labyrinth pattern.

Neiman Marcus partnered with Balmain to create a special pop-up store displaying the luxury brand’s collaboration. The pop-up mimics the glass pavilion of the iconic Grand Palais in Paris, where customers can sit on Parisian park benches and interact with the limited-edition collection in a pedestrian garden much like the famous Tuileries.

This pop-up runs through January 30th at the Neiman Marcus NorthPark location in Dallas.