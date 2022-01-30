A$AP Rocky Surprises Fans at PacSun Launch Event

A$AP Rocky appearance at Pacsun. -PICTURED: ASAP Rocky -PHOTO by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com -MS195123 Editorial - Rights Managed Image - Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee Startraks Photo Startraks Photo New York, NY For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.

A$AP Rocky, Pacsun’s Guest Artistic Director, surprised fans with an appearance at Pacsun’s Soho Flagship store. Rocky stunned hungry shoppers by serving up food and drinks from the Sweet Chicks food truck, while gifting lucky fans with sneakers from his recent Vans drops, including exclusive pairs from the upcoming third drop.

“Vans have always been a closet staple – the new drop adds a fresh spin on a classic and I’m excited for everyone to style them in their own unique way,” said A$AP Rocky.

“We are continuously impressed by Rocky’s fresh takes on classic styles, and it was really a treat to have him surprise consumers today to give an exclusive look as his next collaborative effort for Pacsun,” said Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun.

The third drop, which is slated for early 2022, will feature all new colorways for the classic slip-on and the classic slip-on mule styles, including White/ Red and Black/ Red mules and Black/ Red slip-ons.