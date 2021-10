A look by Viktor & Rolf for the AZ Factory tribute show for Alber Elbaz closing out Paris Fashion Week's spring '22 season.

Alber Elbaz’s AZ Factory held a memorial show to honor the late Israeli designer during Paris Fashion Week. Here, a closer look at the runway, with creations from designers like Demna Gvasalia, Dries Van Noten, Viktor & Rolf and more.