Zoe Kravitz’s Style Evolution Spans Old Hollywood Glamour to Edgy Experiments

By Karissa Franklin
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” World Premiere
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
“La Fidele” red carpet – 74th Venice film festival
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
As the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz has quickly tapped into her star potential. The actress frequents luxury fashion shows, exclusive A-list events and red carpets. Kravitz knows what she likes and what suits her petite frame and has proven her style savvy by making it on the best-dressed lists throughout her career. The entertainer’s style has evolved from casual-chic to full glam.

Zoe Kravitz at the World Premiere of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them". Held at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, New York City, NY. 10 Nov 2016 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: Photo Image Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA3374_035.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the World Premiere of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” on Nov. 10, 2016
CREDIT: Photo Image Press / MEGA
And it was glamour, indeed, on display when Kravitz attended the “Fantastic Beasts” movie premiere on Nov. 10, 2016 in a sheer, beaded crochet gown. The Alexander McQueen dress featured elaborate off-shoulder sleeves and a structured corset. The singer also wore long chandelier earrings.

The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 26 Feb 2017 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA328100_053.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at he 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
The actress attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26 in Beverly Hills, Calif., in an Armani Privé gown that featured a beaded bodice with open sides and back. The skirt was done in black satin with teal and black leaf beading.

Zoe Kravitz, Michaël R. Roskam, Matthias Schoenaerts, Adèle Exarchopoulos attending "La Fidele" red carpet - 74th Venice film festival. 08 Sep 2017 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: kilmax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA79375_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the “La Fidele” 74th Venice film festival on Sept. 8, 2017.
CREDIT: kilmax / MEGA
Kravitz shortened her hemline for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2017 in a Saint Laurent dress, which was black velvet with shoulder pads and had a purple sequin flower going down the center. Kravitz paired the mini dress with black ankle strap sandals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 17: 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 17 Sep 2018 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA331711_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
The actress wowed in a Dior Haute Couture rainbow gown at the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 17, 2018. The Dior gown had a rainbow ombré effect and black deep V-cut bodice. Her shoes were hidden under the floor-length hem.

'The Crimes of Grindelwald' UK Film Premiere at Odeon cinema, Leicester Square, London, England on November 13, 2018. CAP/PL ©Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures. 13 Nov 2018 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA306495_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ UK Film Premiere on November 13, 2018.
CREDIT: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA
Showing her versatility in fashion, Kravitz wore bright pink on Nov. 13, 2018 to the London premiere of “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The sequin column dress by Armani Privé was strapless and had a tulle mini tutu around the waistline.

Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit held at at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. 07 May 2018 Pictured: Actress ZOE KRAVITZ attends the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibit held at at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA216311_132.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the “Heavenly Bodies” Met Gala on May 7, 2018.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
Kravitz bared it all in a one-sleeved, scalloped lace gown by Saint Laurent at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018.  The entire left side of the dress was left open and secured only by two sequin bows. The actress wore patent leather heels and a matching sequin bow in her hair.

Zoe Kravitz (L) And Karl Glusman at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 23, 2019., zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz (L) And Karl Glusman at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 23, 2019.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kravitz attended in a gold metallic bralette and black satin maxi skirt. It was complete with a sheer bra top and mid-rise skirt.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. 06 May 2019 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA413092_091.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
At the Camp-themed Met Gala on May 6 , 2019, Kravitz walked the pink carpet in a Saint Laurent gown. The black column dress had allover sequins and featured a strategic heart-shaped cutout on the bodice.

73rd British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. 02 Feb 2020 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: Fred Duval/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA600365_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards on Feb 2, 2020.
CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA
The actress covered up in a custom metallic gold dress by Saint Laurent on Feb. 2, 2020 at the British Academy Film Awards. The long-sleeve and high-neck dress was paired with red drop earrings.

26th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals. 19 Jan 2020 Pictured: Zoe Kravitz. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA588874_094.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency], zoe kravitz best outfits red carpet fashion style and shoes
Zoe Kravitz at the 26th Annual SAG Awards on 19 Jan 2020.
CREDIT: Jen Lowery / MEGA
The actress went old Hollywood glam at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020. Kravitz wore a custom peach column dress with a bow at the waistline by Oscar de la Renta. There were no accessories other than Kravitz’s arm length white gloves.

