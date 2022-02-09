Zoe Kravitz’s Style Evolution Spans Old Hollywood Glamour to Edgy Experiments

As the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz has quickly tapped into her star potential. The actress frequents luxury fashion shows, exclusive A-list events and red carpets. Kravitz knows what she likes and what suits her petite frame and has proven her style savvy by making it on the best-dressed lists throughout her career. The entertainer’s style has evolved from casual-chic to full glam.

Zoe Kravitz at the World Premiere of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” on Nov. 10, 2016 CREDIT: Photo Image Press / MEGA And it was glamour, indeed, on display when Kravitz attended the “Fantastic Beasts” movie premiere on Nov. 10, 2016 in a sheer, beaded crochet gown. The Alexander McQueen dress featured elaborate off-shoulder sleeves and a structured corset. The singer also wore long chandelier earrings.

Zoe Kravitz at he 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA The actress attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 26 in Beverly Hills, Calif., in an Armani Privé gown that featured a beaded bodice with open sides and back. The skirt was done in black satin with teal and black leaf beading.

Zoe Kravitz at the “La Fidele” 74th Venice film festival on Sept. 8, 2017. CREDIT: kilmax / MEGA Kravitz shortened her hemline for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2017 in a Saint Laurent dress, which was black velvet with shoulder pads and had a purple sequin flower going down the center. Kravitz paired the mini dress with black ankle strap sandals.

Zoe Kravitz at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA The actress wowed in a Dior Haute Couture rainbow gown at the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 17, 2018. The Dior gown had a rainbow ombré effect and black deep V-cut bodice. Her shoes were hidden under the floor-length hem.

Zoe Kravitz at ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ UK Film Premiere on November 13, 2018. CREDIT: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures / MEGA Showing her versatility in fashion, Kravitz wore bright pink on Nov. 13, 2018 to the London premiere of “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” The sequin column dress by Armani Privé was strapless and had a tulle mini tutu around the waistline.

Zoe Kravitz at the “Heavenly Bodies” Met Gala on May 7, 2018. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Kravitz bared it all in a one-sleeved, scalloped lace gown by Saint Laurent at the Met Gala on May 7, 2018. The entire left side of the dress was left open and secured only by two sequin bows. The actress wore patent leather heels and a matching sequin bow in her hair.

Zoe Kravitz (L) And Karl Glusman at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 23, 2019. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kravitz attended in a gold metallic bralette and black satin maxi skirt. It was complete with a sheer bra top and mid-rise skirt.

Zoe Kravitz at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA At the Camp-themed Met Gala on May 6 , 2019, Kravitz walked the pink carpet in a Saint Laurent gown. The black column dress had allover sequins and featured a strategic heart-shaped cutout on the bodice.

Zoe Kravitz at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards on Feb 2, 2020. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA The actress covered up in a custom metallic gold dress by Saint Laurent on Feb. 2, 2020 at the British Academy Film Awards. The long-sleeve and high-neck dress was paired with red drop earrings.

Zoe Kravitz at the 26th Annual SAG Awards on 19 Jan 2020. CREDIT: Jen Lowery / MEGA The actress went old Hollywood glam at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, 2020. Kravitz wore a custom peach column dress with a bow at the waistline by Oscar de la Renta. There were no accessories other than Kravitz’s arm length white gloves.

