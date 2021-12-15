Zaya Wade’s Best Fashion Moments of 2021

Zaya Wade at the Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2021.

Dwyane Wade may be a star baller, but he’s also a fashion influencer, and proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to his eldest daughter, Zaya Wade. She also has stepmom Gabrielle Union, who is always showing off stylish ensembles, from Instagram to the red carpet, to look up to. Recently, the trio attended Gucci’s latest fashion show together in Hollywood, Calif., where they all debuted ultra-chic looks.

Often reaching for designer duds, the 14-year-old model has taken a liking to popular brand names like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler and Gucci. Wade, who gets help from Union’s stylist Sydney Engelhart, was also recently photographed by Tyler Mitchell for the new issue of i-D.

Read on to check out some of her best looks to date.

On Nov. 30, 2021, the rising style star shared a shot of herself posing in a pair of violet pants and strappy black Proenza Schouler sandals.

Zaya took to Instagram again on Nov. 28, 2021, to show off a gray Tory Burch suit with colorblock ankle boots featuring a trendy square toe silhouette and embellished vamp design.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the eldest daughter of the NBA legend modeled another gray set, this time a tennis-inspired Thom Browne ensemble, with bright red socks and classic white sneakers.

On Nov. 8, 2021, Wade shared another look with her followers, sporting a logo-covered Louis Vuitton “Let’s Skate” slogan mini dress and chunky Mary Jane-style platform shoes.

For the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show, which she attended with her dad and Union on Nov. 2, 2021 Zaya opted for another suit, paring a pink blazer and shorts with a printed shirt and white Gucci horsebit mules set on a chunky heel.