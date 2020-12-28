×
Hunter Boots & Stuart Weitzman Heels Are Up to 59% Off at Zappos’ Winter Clearance Sale

By Allie Fasanella
Sam Edelman Regaen Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

If Santa didn’t bring you everything on your Christmas list, Zappos is here to the rescue with its Winter Clearance sale.

Until Jan. 3, the sale offers major deals on sweaters, coats, slippers, sneakers and boots from a range of top brands. For example, you can score a pair of Hunter rain boots for $113 (originally $150) and Timberland Chelsea boots for $100 (originally $160).

Zappos has been lending holiday spirit all month long with a series of savings opportunities, including the Treat Yourself promotion which lasted through Dec. 20. This stellar sale included up to 70% off in savings on footwear from luxury brands like Stuart Weitzman and Cole Haan.

Here, we rounded up must-have footwear for both men and women from Zappos’ winter clearance sale. Whether you’re looking for something to keep you cozy and warm or trendy and dressed up, Zappos has a little something for everyone.

Best Zappos Winter Clearance Sale Shoe Deals:

Hunter Original Tall Boots

Stay stylish and dry in these vegan constructed boots. The fully waterproof style offers a cushioned footbed and orthopedic last for comfort. Shoppers praise these boots for their durability and flattering look.

Hunter Original Tall Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Hunter Original Tall Boots $150 $113
Ugg Classic Short II Metallic Boots

Who doesn’t need a pair of Uggs? These cozy mid-calf boots feature durable suede uppers with a metallic suede heel patch.  The shoes will pair well with all of your lounge sets or a casual denim look.

Ugg Classic Short II Metallic
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Classic Short II Metallic Boots $170 $110
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers

These classic sneakers are perfect for nearly any occasion. They feature a full grain leather upper and perforated 3-stripe detail, as well as a tonal rubber outsole for grip. Shoppers say the sneakers fit perfectly and are very comfortable.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers $80 $60
Sorel Lennox Lace Cozy Boots

Combat boots are trending big this season, and these are not only a popular style, but they are also practical. The shoe is waterproof and features a soft shearling lining for long-lasting warmth and comfort.

Sorel Lennox Lace Cozy Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sorel Lennox Lace Cozy Boots $200 $150
Timberland Squall Canyon Waterproof Side Zip Chelsea Boots

Customers have said this boot is long-lasting and sturdy. The shoe features a side zip closure and durable rubber outsoles.

Timberland Squall Canyon Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Timberland Squall Canyon Chelsea Boot $160 $100
Sam Edelman Regaen Boots

Slither into the new year with these snakeskin Sam Edelman boots. The shoes are designed with a round toe, side-zip closure and cushioned footbed for comfort. Shoppers have reviewed the boots as sleek and are perfect for all-day wear.

Sam Edelman Regaen Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sam Edelman Regaen Boots $160 $85
Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Heels

Whether you’re going to a small gathering or dressing up in the house, these Stuart Weitzman heels are essential. They feature an ankle strap with a buckle closure and leather lining. The footbed of the shoe is lightly-padded, providing extra support.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Heels $398 $166
Nike Air Monarch IV Sneakers

Chunky sneakers continue to trend this season. These Nike shoes feature a breathable upper, arch support and a durable tread.

Nike Air Monarch IV
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Nike Air Monarch IV Sneakers $70 $60
Sperry Saltwater Quilted Nylon Boots

Protect your feet with these Sperry duck boots. The shoes are equipped with a quilted textile upper and waterproof rubber toe. They’re easy to wear as they feature an inside zip closure and cushioned footbed.

Sperry Saltwater Quilted Nylon Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sperry Saltwater Quilted Nylon Boots $130 $100
Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2 Sneakers

Stay on top of your fitness goals in these running shoes. They feature lightweight, breathable mesh uppers and high energy-return cushioning.

Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2 $70 $60
Crocs On the Clock Work Slip-On

Take relaxation to a whole new level while at home or at work in these slip-on shoes. The silhouette offers an enclosed toe and heel with slip resistant treads.

Crocs On The Clock Work Slip-On
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Crocs On The Clock Work Slip-On $45 $40
