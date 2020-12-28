Hunter Boots & Stuart Weitzman Heels Are Up to 59% Off at Zappos’ Winter Clearance Sale

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
If Santa didn’t bring you everything on your Christmas list, Zappos is here to the rescue with its Winter Clearance sale.
Until Jan. 3, the sale offers major deals on sweaters, coats, slippers, sneakers and boots from a range of top brands. For example, you can score a pair of Hunter rain boots for $113 (originally $150) and Timberland Chelsea boots for $100 (originally $160).
Zappos has been lending holiday spirit all month long with a series of savings opportunities, including the Treat Yourself promotion which lasted through Dec. 20. This stellar sale included up to 70% off in savings on footwear from luxury brands like Stuart Weitzman and Cole Haan.
Here, we rounded up must-have footwear for both men and women from Zappos’ winter clearance sale. Whether you’re looking for something to keep you cozy and warm or trendy and dressed up, Zappos has a little something for everyone.
Best Zappos Winter Clearance Sale Shoe Deals:
Hunter Original Tall Boots
Stay stylish and dry in these vegan constructed boots. The fully waterproof style offers a cushioned footbed and orthopedic last for comfort. Shoppers praise these boots for their durability and flattering look.
Ugg Classic Short II Metallic Boots
Who doesn’t need a pair of Uggs? These cozy mid-calf boots feature durable suede uppers with a metallic suede heel patch. The shoes will pair well with all of your lounge sets or a casual denim look.
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers
These classic sneakers are perfect for nearly any occasion. They feature a full grain leather upper and perforated 3-stripe detail, as well as a tonal rubber outsole for grip. Shoppers say the sneakers fit perfectly and are very comfortable.
Sorel Lennox Lace Cozy Boots
Combat boots are trending big this season, and these are not only a popular style, but they are also practical. The shoe is waterproof and features a soft shearling lining for long-lasting warmth and comfort.
Timberland Squall Canyon Waterproof Side Zip Chelsea Boots
Customers have said this boot is long-lasting and sturdy. The shoe features a side zip closure and durable rubber outsoles.
Sam Edelman Regaen Boots
Slither into the new year with these snakeskin Sam Edelman boots. The shoes are designed with a round toe, side-zip closure and cushioned footbed for comfort. Shoppers have reviewed the boots as sleek and are perfect for all-day wear.
Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Heels
Whether you’re going to a small gathering or dressing up in the house, these Stuart Weitzman heels are essential. They feature an ankle strap with a buckle closure and leather lining. The footbed of the shoe is lightly-padded, providing extra support.
Nike Air Monarch IV Sneakers
Chunky sneakers continue to trend this season. These Nike shoes feature a breathable upper, arch support and a durable tread.
Sperry Saltwater Quilted Nylon Boots
Protect your feet with these Sperry duck boots. The shoes are equipped with a quilted textile upper and waterproof rubber toe. They’re easy to wear as they feature an inside zip closure and cushioned footbed.
Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2 Sneakers
Stay on top of your fitness goals in these running shoes. They feature lightweight, breathable mesh uppers and high energy-return cushioning.
Crocs On the Clock Work Slip-On
Take relaxation to a whole new level while at home or at work in these slip-on shoes. The silhouette offers an enclosed toe and heel with slip resistant treads.