Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale Has Major Discounts on Nike, Converse + More

The day everyone has been waiting for is here: Zappos officially kicked off its Memorial Day Weekend sale.

Lasting through Monday, the sale offers major discounts on everything from Nike sneakers and slides to Steve Madden sandals to Under Armour running shoes. For all of your footwear needs, Zappos has you covered on their website. To help you navigate the thousands of pairs of shoes on sale from the retailer, FN rounded up a few of our own favorite designs for women — but you better act fast because these styles are hot off the press.

Read on to see our top picks from Zappos’ legendary Memorial Day Weekend sale.

Nike Court Vision Low

Featuring a holographic detailing across the iconic swoosh, these Nike sneakers are unlike other pairs with their bold futuristic pops. The tumbled leather uppers make for durable wear with a padded collar, plush tongue and cushioned footbed for comfort.

Nike Vision Court Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Converse Chuck Taylor Slip On

Nowadays, ease of comfort is a top priority. That is why these laceless Converse slip-on sneakers are a more timely take on the brand’s classic Chuck Taylor shoe. Offered in four seasonal shades, you can throw these pairs on to run errands or throw a picnic with friends without worrying about retying your shoes every few minutes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Crocs Tie-Dye Clogs

Tie-dye is everywhere this season from at-home do-it-yourself techniques to celebrity-favorited styles. Now, you can mix together this top pattern with another classic shoe: Crocs clogs. This style uses a thermoplastic (EVA) foam construction to feel indescribably light on your foot, perfect for trips to the pool or the beach.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Brooks Anthem 2 Running Shoes

Tackle any road and route with these running shoes courtesy of Brooks. With an engineered mesh upper for breathability, this shoe includes an environmentally-friendly BioMoGo DNA midsole to supply continuous cushioning. Blown rubber in the forefoot sets you up for an extra-springy toe-off as an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole keeps you steady during your stride.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Steve Madden Slinky Sandals

Who could forget this iconic slouchy platform sandal silhouette from the late ’90s into the early 2000s? Steve Madden is bringing back this retro style just in time for a vintage-era revitalization of footwear trends — you may have even seen a similar shoe on the likes of Camila Cabello and more recently. With a 2.5-inch heel, this style stretches to fit your foot’s shape for an upgraded take on a flat slide.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

This signature sneaker from Adidas is one of the brand’s most recognizable sneakers. Frequented by everyone from Meghan Markle to the Jonas Brothers trio to Kendall Jenner, it’s a staple in closets across the globe. Now, you can have them for a rarely discounted price courtesy of Zappos’ sale for a sleek, everyday sneaker look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Superga 2790 Acotw Sneakers

Give your frame a boost with these 1.5-inch platform sneakers. The chunky appeal falls in line with growing vintage trends as a soft canvas upper makes for ready-to-wear functionality without having to be broken in. With a cushioned footbed and natural rubber outsole, these are a level up from a typical summer shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

New Balance FuelCore Nergize Trainers

Your fitness goals have met their match with these trainers from New Balance. Featuring lace-up closures with elastic bands, your feet will feel locked down as you squat and lift your way through an intense workout. The brand’s memory sole comfort insole helps with comfort in addition to a signature REVlite cushioned midsole that boosts your balance and performance.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Hunter Short Gloss Boots

While the new season may bring sunshine and warm weather, it also brings summer storms and unexpected showers. Hunter wants you to be prepared with any setting that comes your way with its shorter glossy boots. The lowered shaft height is more fitting for rising temperatures with a waterproof finish — and its certified vegan construction is just a cherry on top.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Reef Ginger Sandals

Thong-toe sandals are spring and summer’s biggest shoe trends across celebrity street style and off-duty looks. Reef’s take on a classic flip-flop allows you to keep up with hit silhouettes even at the beach or lake. The signature Reef-flex triple-density EVA construction adds anatomically contoured arch support with a narrow strap design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia Slippers

Using animal-friendly faux fur instead of sheepskin lining, Koolaburra by Ugg’s slippers will take you into the warmer seasons in comfort. Gone are the days of closed-toe slippers are thermometers start to hit the breaking point — these sandals with their cushioned footbed, EVA midsole, and a durable rubber outsole are the only slipper you’ll need for summer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Asics GEL-Excite 7 Running Shoes

These shoes are not for the faint of heart. Coated in pops of unmissable neon colors, these shoes are your new best friend for outdoor runs. The lightweight yet durable design is constructed from breathable mesh uppers on top of an AmpliFoam midsole for flexibility and adaptability. Rearfoot Gel absorbs impact from your step as the brand’s signature high-abrasion rubber outsole provides reliable traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Nike Kawa Slides

Made for rest and recovery, these slides from Nike take all the benefits of their durable sneakers and transforms it into a sleek sandal. Solarsoft foam outsole hooks you up with endless traction on the bottom as a one-piece strap upper with extra padding wraps your foot in plush cushioning up top.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Vans Classic Slip-On Platform Shoes

Featuring a pop of bold hot pink panels, the classic Vans slip-on sneaker gets a lifted rejuvenation in this shoe. The racer-inspired checkerboard accenting and red uppers add to the edgy feel as an elevated platform provides a mini elongation for your height and legs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Tory Burch Miller Flip Flops

Again following thong-toe silhouettes beloved by Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more, Tory Burch’s flip flops are an effortless way to dress up a classic design. The metallic outsole compliments bright summer ensembles as the oversize logo center separates this sandal from the pack.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Sam Edelman Khloe Espadrilles

Closed-toe espadrilles bring together the protectiveness of a slip-on sneaker with the summery feel of a rope-bottomed sandal. This style from Sam Edelman allows for easy wear with a real pull tab and rounded front as to not cramp toes. The smooth leather uppers match to a lightly padded footbed in a style that can be both dressed up or dressed down.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2 Shoes

For the everyday runner who is looking for a no-frills shoe, Under Armour has got you covered. The Charged Pursuit 2 offers high-energizing responsiveness with its two-piece Charged Cushioning midsole, blending together softer material at the forefoot and a firmer finish at the heel for support. A high-abrasion rubber makes for stability on any road or surface with an antimicrobial Ortholite sockliner to add comfort and breathability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Steven New York Greece Sandals

Steven New York’s classic Greece silhouette provides a timeless way to round out any summer-ready closet. The slip-on design and rounded open toe make for cooling wear while metallic leather uppers bring out the shades of your newly bronzed tan. Finished with a lightly padded footbed for comfort, this cut-out slide sandal will become your new go-to for easy, quick chicness.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

