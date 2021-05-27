Get Up to 30% Off Vans Sneakers & More Top Shoe Styles at Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again. The weather is getting balmy, flowers are blooming, and yes, Memorial Day sales are officially here. This weekend, a variety of brands and retailers are hosting massive deals you’re not going to want to miss out on.

For Memorial Day 2021, Zappos is offering up to 30% off thousands of covetable footwear styles, clothing pieces and accessories. From summer-ready sandals that are perfect for hitting the boardwalk or a backyard barbecue to sneakers and dressier silhouettes, the online retailer has shoes on sale for every occasion. So, if you’re in the market for a new pair (or two), now is certainly the time to shop.

To help you narrow down the selection, we rounded up our favorite women’s shoes to make the sale. With discounted styles from popular brands like Vans, Puma, Camper and Sam Edelman, there’s bound to be something on our list that will suit your style needs.

Keep scrolling to shop them all, and head to Zappos.com to discover all the stellar deals.

Sam Edelman Meg Flat

Sam Edelman’s Meg Flat is crafted from smooth, supple leather with elasticized sides for a comfortable, flexible fit. Details like a stylish square toe and chain-embellished heel design make them stand out.

Camper Oruga Up Sandal

For a comfortable boost of height, look no further than Camper’s Oruga Up Sandal. In addition to being cute, they’re easy to wear thanks to a cushioned footbed and adjustable hook and loop straps for a custom fit.

DC Trase TX Skate Shoe

Hit the skate park or lounge at home in these versatile DC Trase TX Skate Shoes. The style not only lends an effortlessly classic look with a crisp white canvas upper, but also provides superior flex and better board feel due to a vulcanized construction.

Vans Authentic Checkerboard Shoe

Another skate-inspired sneaker, Vans’ Authentic is on sale in various colorways and prints, including the brand’s iconic checkerboard pattern. A go-to summer sneaker for casual wear, they’re made of lightweight, breathable and durable materials.

Puma Provoke XT UNTMD Floral Sneaker

Offering the perfect balance of style and comfort, Puma’s Provoke XT UNTMD Floral Sneaker can be styled in a variety of different ways. Pair the sporty look with a T-shirt dress for brunch or shorts and a tank for your next workout.

Clarks Giselle Cove Sandal

Offered in multiple widths, Clarks Giselle Cove Sandal is built on a breathable OrthoLite footbed that minimizes impact. Great for transitioning from day to night, the casual yet polished style also features a soft suede upper, easily adjustable slingback strap and chunky cork heel.

Aldo Gwirani Loafer

A subtle croc-embossed finish adds a touch of flair to Aldo’s Gwirani Loafer, which is perfect to wear from the office to dinner. It’s also equipped with a modern square toe, mini block heel and cushioned insoles to keep you light on your feet all day.

Nine West Indra Sandal

A sleek square-toe silhouette and sculpted kitten heel make Nine West’s Indra Sandal a super trendy summer look. Featuring a glossy finish and coming in various hues to choose from, these chic open-toe mules are sure to pair nicely with plenty of looks in your closet.

Dr. Scholl’s Adelle Slide

Doing a lot of walking this summer? Dr. Scholl’s Adelle Slide provides a sneaker-like feel in sandal form. The rugged style is sustainably crafted with soft microfiber made from recycled plastic bottles and utilizes anatomical cushioning for comfortable support.

Mia Scotia Sandal

Give your feet a break and slip into these Mia Scotia Sandals. This style is designed with plush memory foam underfoot and two soft, perforated straps to promote enhanced airflow.