Zappos’ Black Friday Deals Are Going to Be Huge — Here’s What You Need to Know

Zappos is known for offering great deals on footwear throughout the year, but its Black Friday sale has to be the biggest it holds. In 2018, the mega e-retailer slashed prices on hundreds of styles for the whole family from top brands like Nike, Frye and more. We anticipate similar, if not better, savings this time around.

To ensure you don’t miss out on scoring your favorite finds, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the sale, including when it starts, what deals to expect, what deals you can shop for now and whether there’s a special promo code you’ll need to have handy when adding items to your cart. We’ll be updating this page with live offers as they become available, so make sure to bookmark this page for future reference.

When does Zappos Black Friday 2019 begin? How long will it run?

Zappos Black Friday deals will go live the day after Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 29 this year. The sale typically lasts 24 hours, with new deals going live throughout the day.

What Zappos Black Friday 2019 deals can I expect?

In addition to marking down clothing, luggage and handbags, the retailer offered discounts on tons of footwear styles during the event last year. We spotted a range of sneakers and winter-ready boots up to 40% off from brands like Nike, Frye, Ugg, Cole Haan, Hunter and more.

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score big, though. The retailer’s sale section is currently packed with tons of deals on boots, slippers and more for men and women. Check out some of our favorite clearance shoes below:

Best Zappos Shoe Deals for Women

Best Zappos Shoe Deals for Men

Will there be a Zappos promo code to take advantage of the discounts?

There will be no promo code for Black Friday. According to the brand’s website, the retailer never offers coupons or promotion codes. However, it does supply other incentives, such as free shipping and returns, a 365-day return policy as well as stellar customer service.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

