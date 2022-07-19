Yung Miami’s Style Evolution Includes Dramatic Sheer Dresses & Sharp Pointy Pumps Through the Years

Yung Miami and JT are the energetic standouts who make up the iconic and fashionable rap duo the City Girls. Since the release of their album “Period” in 2018, the girls have climbed their way up to the top of the music industry, building successful careers and topping the charts. While their unapologetic attitude and trendsetting twinning moments have captured the hearts of their solid base, the pair has solidified their own stance individually.

Yung Miami is slowly becoming everyone’s favorite “IT” Girl. The 28-year-old rap star continues to influence an entire generation and slay every single look she wears. She has made it clear that rules are meant to broken in life and fashion. Miami never misses a moment to flex her style muscles, often stepping out in high-end couture pieces, striking silhouettes and vibrant numbers. The rising star clearly has the style game down.

Here is a look at her most memorable outfits in recent years.

City Girls at the 2022 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Yung Miami was a lady in red at the 2022 BET Awards. She arrived on the carpet with JT in a Tony Ward Couture spring 2022 gown. The floor-length piece was complete with one long sleeve, embellishments and featured a mesh headpiece. Her footwear peeked out slightly under her dress and appeared to be a metallic silhouette.

City Girls at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miami served the ultimate twinning moment with JT at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The entertainers posed for photos in matching mesh dresses. The fun frocks had a sheer shoulder and a purple ruffled hemline. The rap stars tied their looks together with PVC purple pumps.

Yung Miami attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Paras Griffin/BET

Miami made a striking arrival at the 2021 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The songwriter wore a risky gown that had green and purple accents throughout. The mesh number featured a plunging satin neckline with fringe embellishments on the bodice and hem.

Yung Miami at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards on June 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Amy Sussman

In 2019, the “Twerk” artist put a trendy finish on a business-casual piece while attending the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards. Miami wore a sparkling gold blazer with tiny boy shorts. On her feet was a pair of a black strappy sandals. The shoe style wrapped tightly around her ankles, featured a pointy outer sole and a white featured detail that sat at the back.

Yung Miami on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Miami pulled out a show-stopping look for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. She stepped onto the red carpet in a dramatic lime green tulle dress. The eye-catching gown draped on one shoulder and featured layers of tulle throughout with a mesh hemline. She complemented the look with neon green pointed-toe pumps.

Yung Miami arrives at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images for BET

In 2018, the chart topping rapper shined at the BET Hip Hop Awards arriving in a red mini dress. The short style was embellished with studs and fringe allover and included pointy shoulders and a asymmetrical hemline. Miami completed her look with a sharp set of black pumps.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades