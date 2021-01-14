20 Women’s Yoga Socks That Will Keep You Stable Through Every Pose

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For many yogis, fashion has become a key part of the workout routine. Colorful apparel designed to follow your every move is complemented by the right accessories, from shoes and socks to mats and tote bags.

While yoga is typically done barefoot, there’s no rule that says you can’t wear a pair of soft, lightweight socks, just as long as they feature gripping pods on the bottoms to help you hold your pose. There’s a variety of stylish options out there from popular brands like Lululemon, Stance, Nike and more. Here, we compiled 20 yoga socks to prevent slippage in the studio.

Gaiam Grippy Yoga Socks

These Gaiam socks allow you to spread your toes for a better tactile feel and improved balance, while the poly-spandex fabric blend makes them moisture-wicking, quick-drying and stretchy. They also come in a variety of colorways to choose from, including striped styles, and are offered in packs of two.

Hylaea Yoga Socks

Another toeless style, this pair is made of combed cotton that should feel soft and breathable against the skin. Meanwhile, the elastic criss-cross straps deliver a ballet-inspired aesthetic. You get three pairs per pack.

Ozaiic Yoga Socks

Coming in various colors, these combed cotton socks feature a closed toe design and stretchy, overlapping straps for security. The brand also provides a cute drawstring storage bag with your purchase.

Stance Super Invisible 2.0 Socks

Offered in a pack of three, Stance’s Super Invisible 2.0 socks are crafted from a soft, stretchy and sweat-wicking blend of cotton and polyester. They feature a layer of cushioning underfoot, seamless toe construction and a deep heel pocket to complement your arch for a better fit.

ToeSox Elle Half Toe Grip Socks

This toeless, ballet-inspired style is high in cotton and available in a wide variety of colors, as well as some multicolored prints.

Tavi Noir Chloe Yoga Socks

Crafted from over 60% organic cotton, these closed-toe socks with ballerina criss-cross straps should feel super soft and provide ample stretch. They also come in some playful prints.

Sticky Be Grip Leg Warmers

Instead of short socks, why not reach for a pair of leg warmers with grippy soles like these for a touch of ’80s flair? This marbled style is rich in cotton and approximately 20 inches long.

Lululemon Savasana Socks

While on the pricier side, Lululemon’s knee-high Savasana socks are made of thermoregulating merino wool, so they’ll keep you comfortable no matter the weather. The soft style also offers arch support.

Nike Studio Toeless Footsie

Nike Studio’s footsie style features a proprietary sweat-wicking fabric and NikeGrip anti-slip yarns for enhanced traction. Meanwhile, the design is also open at the heel and toe to help give you maximum grip on the floor. A layer of thin mesh on top adds lightweight breathability.

Adidas Yoga Socks

Created specifically for yoga, these Adidas socks are equipped with a single logo strap at the bridge of the foot. The cotton-rich fabric blend wicks away sweat and lets feet breathe, too.

Lucky Honey Boyfriend Grip Socks

Lucky Honey’s Boyfriend yoga socks are designed to keep feet dry via CoolMax fabric and offer a fun retro look with stripes at the ankle and a little extra ankle coverage. They’re available in three colorways and are one size fits most.

Shashi Star Glitter Grip Socks

Complete with a bedazzled mesh upper, this statement-making style features CoolMax performance fabric to keep you feeling fresh.

LA Active Grip Socks

Offered in packs of one, two, or four, these cotton socks have a cushioned terry sole and elastic arch band to promote a snug, supportive fit.

DubeeBaby Yoga Socks

For a unique twist, these socks include a fun spiral grip pattern underfoot. They also boast a quick-drying cotton fabric blend and arch support.

Tucketts Allegro Yoga Socks

This colorful cutout style includes a patented toe-free design for improved balance and airflow.

Diravo Yoga Socks

Want more bang for your buck? These socks will do the trick.Made of soft combed cotton and spandex for added stretch, they’re offered in a pack of six for under $20. They also deliver arch support and come with a satin drawstring storage bag. Note that they’re only made to fit up to a woman’s size 10 shoe.

Great Soles Ballet Yoga Socks

Crafted from a natural cotton blend, these ballet-inspired grip socks should feel soft against the skin and stay comfortably in place. They also come in a pack of two.

Sportneer Yoga Socks

Another closed-toe style, this option comes as a set of three pairs. They’re lightly cushioned underfoot, sweat-wicking and allow for better airflow thanks to the open vamp.

Finger Yoga Socks

These open-toe socks are super strappy on top and come in several colors to choose from. They also feature anti-slip silicone both inside and outside to minimize excess movement.

Lotus Non-Slip Yoga Socks

The only full toe sock design on our list, these have grips on each toe as well as on the forefoot, arch and heel.