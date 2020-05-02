20 Cute & Functional Yoga Outfits Under $100

Yoga is an age-old practice that focuses on centering the mind while performing a series of intentional movements and poses. With many different forms of the discipline, yoga can vary from slow sessions like yin to high intensity heated flows like power vinyasa and new age hip-hop fusion classes.

Whatever type of yoga you choose to practice, you need the proper attire. Apparel should be supportive but not restrictive and also breathable to keep you cool. Your yoga outfit could simply include spandex shorts and a sports bra or full-length leggings with a bra-support top. You can even add yoga socks into the mix if you find that your bare feet tend to slip too much on studio floors during your practice.

With this in mind, we rounded up a range of cute and functional pieces to complete your yoga outfit — from bottoms to sports bras and athletic tops. The best part? Every style is under $100, so you won’t feel guilty about indulging in more than just one.

Yoga Bottoms

The Ultra-Soft Leggings: Alo Yoga Alosoft Flow Leggings

Alo Yoga is one of the best in the game with its top-of-the-line yoga gear — and these full-length leggings from the brand prove to be no exception. They’re made from the brand’s velvety Alosoft fabric, which is not only ultra-soft but provides four-way stretch and moisture-wicking capabilities. This style has minimal designs, so the focus is kept on comfort and ease of movement.

The High-Waisted Leggings: Iuga Yoga Pants

These pants were designed by yogis for yogis. Their full-length nature is ideal for chillier days or anyone hoping for an increased sweat with a non-see-through fabric. Four-way stretch allows the pair to move along with your every flow while a paneled design flatters the lines of the body and creates an elongating, slimming feel.

The Capri Leggings: 90 Degree by Reflex Power Flex Carpis

90 Degree by Reflex’s capri leggings include tummy control and just spandex to create desirable stretch. Meanwhile, a gusseted crotch helps maximize movement. Finished with interlocking seams to reduce chafing, these leggings come with a hidden pocket to store your keys, phone or more when heading from home to the studio.

The Patterned Leggings: Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombré Leggings

Yoga is a unique practice in that all are welcomed without judgment or rules, so why not add a touch of flair in these ombré bottoms. Beyond Yoga’s performance fabric adds a supple nature to these leggings, made to be lightweight in touch and feel so you aren’t weighed down during any pose. The brand lines the pairs with soft modal fleece, a material known for its absorbing capabilities and durable lifecycle.

The Biker Shorts: Baleaf Compression Shorts

If you’re a yogi that prefers to wear shorter bottoms during class, Baleaf’s compression shorts may be just what you’ve been searching for. Available in three different lengths, these cropped pairs include a wide waistband for ultimate coverage, lined with hidden pockets to hold your belongings. The gusseted crotch boosts mobility and lengthened inseams reduce the chance of chafing and irritation.

Sports Bras for Yoga

The Racerback Sports Bra: Gaiam Racerback Sports Bra

With an easy pull-on, pull-off closure, Gaiam brings a pop of personality with their sports bras. This racerback style boasts cut-out straps with bold patterns and colors, all formed across a seamless and wireless design. The moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry up top and removable pads let you customize your level of support.

The Strappy Sports Bra: Puma Lace-Up Sports Bra

Show off a flash of skin with this lace-up sports bra from Puma. It features a contouring body-mapped design made to form to your individual curves. The padding is removable and straps are adjustable to help you get a personalized fit.

The High Neck Sports Bra: Lululemon High Neck Energy Bra

If you prefer more coverage, Lululemon offers a high-neck bra that will keep you confident and secure in any class. It’s made with sweat-wicking fabric and Lyric to increase stretch and allow the bra to retain its shape over time. The brand suggests that this specific silhouette is best for B or C bra cup sizes, but has similar styles available for the same price for larger cup sizes.

The Ultra-Supportive Bra: Light & Leaf Sports Bra

Light & Leaf provides a thicker support system for your chest with durable straps and a wider hem band. The scoop neck flatters your figure while locking everything in with subtle compression and non-irritating flatlock seams. The mesh back panel increases breathability as well.

The Low-Impact Bra: Crz Yoga Low Impact Sports Bra

Take on lower-impact sessions in Crz Yoga’s sports bra, designed for a slower, more focused flow. The criss-cross racerback design reduces any restriction on your shoulders and arms, and allows you to twist and turn with ease. Part of the brand’s Free Feeling collection, the bra is meant to make you feel as if you’re barely wearing much at all for a natural range of movement.

Yoga Tops

The High-Neck Tank: Athleta Lightning Support Top

Coming with built-in padding, this two-in-one top from Athleta is all you need to get in the yoga mindset. Its form is loose enough to be comfortable without slipping over your head during downward dog or handstand hops. The brand’s SuperSonic fabric is sleek and lightweight but supportive where you need it most with a higher neck coverage silhouette.

The Snakeskin Short Sleeve: Adidas by Stella McCartney Knitted Tee

Combining the athletic expertise of Adidas with the impeccable taste of Stella McCartney, this top that will have all your fellow yogis wanting one of their own. Done in a trendy snakeskin print is on-trend, it features mesh panels and perforation on the bust to keep you cool.

The Cropped Tank: Lemedy Padded Tank Top

Tackle any form of yoga in Lemedy’s padded tank top. Its cropped length extends beyond a sports bra but is short enough to show off a little midriff above shorts and leggings. The brand offers options for every cup size.

The Classic Tank: Outdoor Voices TechSweat Cami

Outdoor Voices’ padded tank top is designed to hit the hem of your pants or shorts for perfect coverage. You’ll also stay comfortable thanks to the brand’s TechSweat technology, a cool-to-the-touch and sweat-wicking fabric that contours to the shape of your body.

The Tie Hem Tank: Mippo Mesh Top

Mippo incorporates two major functional designs into this yoga-ready modal tank top. First, it includes an adjustable back tie, adding a way for you to customize the tightness of the shirt. Second, it includes a mesh panel in the back for added breathability.

Yoga Socks

The Ankle Socks: Muezna Yoga Socks

Complete with full coverage for the feet and toes, Muezna provides grip and stability even in the sweatiest practice. The top perforations allow hot air to escape and are made from soft cotton with an easy on-off opening.

The Open-Toe Socks: ToeSox Grip Socks

Reach ultimate mobility without slipping and sliding across your yoga mat thanks to ToeSox. These low-cut styles have a half-toe design, allowing you to grip the floor with ease, plus silicone grips on the sole.

The Ballet-Inspired Socks: Ozaiic Yoga Socks

With crisscross top straps, Ozaiic models its yoga socks after the stability offered in ballet slippers. The tribal-like grip patterns underfoot provide ample slip-resistance with cushioned padding across high-impact zones to reduce irritation and blisters.

The Mesh Socks: Shashi Sparkle Mesh Grip Socks

Add subtle flair to your yoga look with these rhinestone-embellished socks. The glittering details adorn breathable mesh panels for an eye-catching and functional look. Each pair features a sock with specific fits for the right and left foot.

The Toe Socks: Gaiam Toe Yoga Socks

With little sleeves for each toe, these socks let you create a sturdy base from standing tall in high mountain to balancing in half moon. The full bottom forms a hypoallergenic barrier between your feet and the floor, too.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.