13 Cozy Socks for Women to Keep Feet Warm This Winter

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for a thoughtful gift, cozy socks are a must-have for the season. Some of the warmest styles feature merino wool, a temperature-regulating material that’s just as insulating as traditional wool, but tends to be softer against skin. This material is also great in that’s it’s moisture-wicking, which means it will not only help keep feet dry but also prevent odor-causing bacteria from forming. Styles made with acrylic and nylon also offer toasty benefits.
These rugged blends are perfect to sport while walking around town, shoveling snow or even hitting the mountain. But if you’re looking for a style to pad around the house in, you may want to opt for a plush and lightweight polyester option.
Winter-weather boot experts, such as Ugg, L.L.Bean and Muk Luks, offer plenty of cozy sock styles, as well as loungewear brands like Lemon and Barefoot Dreams.
Below, shop a few of our favorite looks to keep your feet warm all winter long.
L.L.Bean Boot Socks
A perfect complement to your Bean Boots, these merino wool socks from the brand will keep feet insulated on chilly winter days. They also feature proprietary CoolMax technology to wick away moisture and an elastane blend to prevent the socks from losing their shape over time.
Smartwool Women’s Snowflake Flurry Sock
Complete with a scattered snowflake design, these cute and functional are socks are perfect for keeping feet warm on snow days. They’re made mostly of merino wool, and feature arch support and cushioning for additional comfort.
Ugg Pompom Crew Socks
This cable-knit women’s crew sock is lined with fleece for an extra warm and cozy feeling. Wear the style around the house or with a pair of short ankle boots to show off the pompom detail.
Lemon Cable Tip Pow Socks
Not only are these plush socks designed to be soft and cozy, but they’re also aloe-infused to help soften and soothe dry heels.
Sockwell Chevron Compression Socks
Sockwell’s chevron print knee-highs are made of a merino-wool blend that will keep legs warm, but best of all, the socks have graduated compression to improve circulation in the legs and reduce foot fatigue.
Jarseen Thermal Socks
Ideal for the coldest days, these top-rated socks on Amazon are made with acrylic and include a thick brushed lining for ultimate warmth and cushioning. As an added bonus, a touch of polyester helps wick away moisture in case feet get too toasty.
Hunter Original Tall Cable Knit Cuff Welly Boot Socks
Are they socks or are they booties? They’re a little bit of both. Complete with a cozy sweater-knit cuff, these thick socks courtesy of famed English boot brand Hunter are perfect for adding insulation to rain boots on wet days. Plus, they make a great accessory to wear around the house on chilly mornings.
Darn Tough Yeti Ski Socks
If you’re planning to hit the mountain this season, Darn Tough has you covered with a range of performance-ready socks. Try this fun yeti-themed style from the Vermont-based brand, which is made with a warm mix of merino wool and nylon and is naturally antimicrobial to prevent odors from forming. It also offers a seamless construction, underfoot cushioning and a no-slip fit to minimize distractions while you ride.
Falke Casual Socks
These merino wool and cashmere socks from German legwear brand Falke are designed to be luxuriously warm and soft. Also, the all-black color makes them easy to match with any outfit.
Carhartt Casual Crew Sock
Promising to be just as tough as Carhartt’s work boot silhouettes, these cozy crew socks from the label are reinforced at the toe and heel and technically blended to prevent friction that causes blisters. What’s more, they feature shock-absorbing cushioning, a deep heel pocket and arch support for long-lasting comfort.
Columbia Stripe & Dottie Wool Crew Socks
Columbia’s toasty wool and polyester blend socks feature signature branding and a cute dotted print that resembles snowfall.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Socks
These socks from Barefoot Dreams are made of the same soft polyester material as the brand’s blankets and come in a range of colors, including dusty rose, graphite and this blue and white version.
Muk Luks Pointelle Knee-Highs
To keep more than your toes and ankles warm, opt for this three-pack set of knee-high socks from Muk Luks. With the soft pastel colors, pointelle texture and bow accent, they offer a feminine take on winter wear.