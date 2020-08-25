New Balance Shoes Women Love, According to Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Balance sneakers have been a hit this summer not only among celebrities and influencers, but also for everyday runners and walkers. New Balance offers wide women’s shoes in all styles below, as well as in regular sizing. And based on reviews, these looks have proven beneficial for those suffering from bunions and plantar fasciitis.

Keep scrolling to see 10 New Balance sneakers women love now.

New Balance Women’s 520v6 Sneaker

New Balance women’s shoes are ideal for all-day comfort, whether you’re running sprints or going to the grocery store. Offered in wide and regular sizes, the 520v6 is very popular with consumers for its fit.

What reviewers say: “I have a slight bunion issue and require room in the toe box, but my heel is more narrow so wide fit shoes don’t usually work for me. This shoe has plenty of room for my toes to spread out, but still looks attractive and non-clunky.”

CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker

This New Balance women’s walking shoe is perfect for just that. Women reviewed that this was the perfect style for walking and running errands. The sneakers feature a REVlite midsole that delivers lightweight cushioning as well as a Memory Sole Comfort insert that offers a comfortable feel.



What reviewers say: “I needed a casual summer shoe that I could slip on and was lightweight. These fit the bill. They feel comfortable and accommodated the orthotic for plantar fasciitis after taking the sole out. I love these shoes.”



CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Vongo V4 Sneaker

The Fresh Foam Vongo V4 is the ideal runner’s shoe that offers both support and style. The shoes feature a durable outsole and bootie construction with a molded sockliner.

What reviewers say: “I am a daily runner logging 20-35 miles per week I love the sock fit and everything about this shoe.”

New Balance running shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

On trend with its neon pink colorway, the New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 is known for its comfort footbed and being lightweight.

What reviewers say: “The New Balance Roav 1 has a very unique fit, and the shoe is very comfortable, which I love and not only that the design has a very slimming, affect on my ankles, the shoes look & fit well and feel great.” (She even noted that she was able to wash the shoe multiple times without wear and tear.)



CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Arishi V1 Running Shoe

Offered in wide sizes, the Arishi is a favorite for women’s walking shoes as well as running, with many noting durability and function.

What reviewers say: “Because of the mesh fabric from which these shoes are made and the availability of wide shoe widths, these fit beautifully and do not put pressure on the sensitive area of my baby bunions. I can walk in comfort. This is my 5th purchase of the Fresh Foam New Balance shoes because they come in many colors.”

CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s 1500v6 Running Shoe

Seen in a vibrant guava peony colorway, these women’s running shoes are designed for competitive road runners and features a REVlite midsole for added underfoot cushion and support.

What reviewers say:“They fit like a glove. So comfortable and my feet didn’t hurt after my run. I absolutely love these sneakers.”

CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s 680v6 Running Shoe

Offered in 10 colorways, the 680 V6 running shoe is detailed with multiple New Balance features, including an ABZORB midsole, which absorbs impact through a combination of cushioning and compression resistance, as well as its ACTEVA midsole cushioning that delivers flexible support.

What reviewers say: “I bought a total of 9 pairs of shoes under $50 in 2 months looking for one that will help me with the pain of my plantar fasciitis and finally I found them. This shoes for me are perfect. Now I can walk and jog for 40 minutes without pain and also adding 20 minutes of Hiit routine and I can feel stability.



CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s 574v2 Sneaker

The iconic New Balance 574v2 sneakers offer the brand’s retro styling and new design elements all in one. While this silhouette is geared for lifestyle, many consumers said they wore these shoes all day due to its comfort and stability.



What reviewers say: “The quality and fit is wonderful particularly in the toe box and heel cushion. I bought these for my osteoarthritis issue in both feet and a foot strain (inner ligaments) that has caused me a lot of daily pain for six months.



CREDIT: Amazon

New Balance Women’s 574v2 Essential Sneaker

Another version of the New Balance 574v2 sneaker offers different colorways, including mineral green, violet, toasted coconut, varsity orange and faded rose. It is detailed with a rubber outsole. The casual style can be worn with different looks, from jeans to leggings.

CREDIT: Amazon

What reviewers say: "I have wide feet, so I was really glad to be able to order in wide and they are SOOO comfortable. Super cute and on trend as well. They are really light and breathable, so I wear both with and without socks.


