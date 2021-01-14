Wolverine’s Huge Winter Sale Includes Up to 50% Off Must-Have Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wolverine is currently hosting its big winter sale, with up to 50% off a selection of boots. From stylish street-ready pairs to heavy-duty work boots, there’s something to fit every taste and need. Silhouettes include the Michigan-based brand’s Original 1000 Mile boot, which is named for its renowned craftsmanship and comfort. First created in 1910, the classic lace-up boot remains beloved by customers. Also worth noting is that many of Wolverine’s boots are made right here in the United States.

You’ll want to act fast, as many reduced styles are already selling out. Below, shop some of our favorite discounted pairs to nab before they’re gone.

Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Boot

The Original 1000 Mile is engineered with premium leather from Chicago’s famous Horween tannery and leather outsoles with a Vibram heel from Pennsylvania. These boots also features a Goodyear Welt construction, which not only makes them resolable but also enhances their durability and flexibility.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine 1000 Mile 1940 Boot

Inspired by a 1940s Wolverine pattern, this boot features a triple-needle stitched contour back for a signature brand look. The upper is also made of premium Horween leather, while the leather outsole underfoot features a Vibram heel. And thanks to its Goodyear Welt construction, you can resole this style for years of wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine Muscovy Chukka Boot

Ideal to wear in inclement weather, this style features a breathable waterproof membrane with a moisture-wicking mesh lining and 200 grams of Thinsulate Ultra insulation. The boots also come with a removable footbed designed, lightweight, compression-molded midsoles and traction outsoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine 1000 Mile Combat Boot

These combat boots feature a unique blue leather upper with metallic accents and a custom-lugged Vibram outsole to ensure steady footing on a variety of surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine ShiftPlus Work LX 6″ Alloy-Toe Boot

Offering the ruggedness of a work boot and comfort of a sneaker, Wolverine’s ShiftPlus features DuraSpring midsole cushioning to keep you comfortable during long days spent on your feet. Other highlights include a breathable waterproof membrane, moisture-wicking mesh lining and a ForgeTek direct-attach construction for superior durability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine 1000 Mile Original Chukka

Perfect for taking from the office into the evening, this versatile chukka style boasts a supple, full-grain Horween leather upper. Keeping with brand DNA, it also offers a Goodyear Welt construction and leather outsoles with a Vibram heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine Mansard Insulated 8″ Steel Toe Boot

Wolverine’s Mansard steel-toe boot with a waterproof leather upper and foam insulation should keep you safe on the job and as well as warm and dry. This pair is also made with a sweat-wicking mesh lining, removable cushioned footbed and advanced comfort midsole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine Carom 5″ Work Boot

Another work boot, this full-grain leather style may not have a steel toe but it does feature a reinforced ArmorTek toe guard for protection and is ASTM electrical hazard rated. It’s also rendered with a waterproof membrane, moisture-wicking lining, high-rebound midsoles and a removable Ortholite UltraLite footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Wolverine Legend Moc Toe CarbonMAX 6″ Boot

This moc-toe boot is waterproof inside and out with a composite toe that’s ASTM electrical hazard rated. It also offers DuraShocks technology, which is made to supply high-energy return, shock-absorbing comfort and top-tier traction.