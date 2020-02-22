Sandals for Winter Is the Season’s Most Surprising Shoe Trend

Thanks to one of the season’s latest shoe trends, celebrities seem to be getting cold feet — literally.

A-listers are stepping out this winter in sandals, choosing open-toed footwear despite sub 50-degree temperatures in fashion capitals like New York, Paris and London. Despite a recent shift toward increased comfort — think dad shoes and “ugly” sandals — stars seem willing to sacrifice comfort in favor of style to wear their sandals this season.

Among those to brave the chill? None other than Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty mogul was spotted outside the “Good Morning America” set in New York on Feb. 5, 2019 wearing a pair of gold thong sandals from Bottega Veneta ($840 on Ssense.com). She teamed the shoes with a butter yellow Bottega top and a Roberto Cavalli skirt.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Just a day prior, Margot Robbie had made a similar case for the winter sandal, choosing a open-toed silhouette while en route to “The View” in New York. The “Birds of Prey” actress wore a little black dress from Proenza Schouler pre-fall ’20 with a pair of Wandler’s Isa mules ($419 from Farfetch.com). With its two-tone upper and square toe, the Isa is a trending choice and a celebrity favorite — but Robbie could just as easily have reached for the booties of the same name had she wanted to give her feet some respite.

Margot Robbie in Wandler sandals in New York on Feb. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted in Jimmy Choo Minny sandals during a January trip to London. Apart from the shoes, the model was seasonably bundled in a Max Mara coat and wide-legged trousers.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Jimmy Choo sandals leaving her London hotel on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, sandals aren’t the only toe-exposing option for winter. Singer turned designer Victoria Beckham famously offered peep-toe boots a plenty in her fall ’19 range. Supermodel Naomi Campbell showed off her pedicure in a pair of open-toed thigh-highs at the Burberry London Fashion Week show on Feb. 17.

Naomi Campbell in peep-toe boots at the Burberry show in London, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

