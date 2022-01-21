Check Out All of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Uniforms

Jan. 20, 2022: Ralph Lauren has unveiled Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Uniforms for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday. The look includes an anorak, featuring Intelligent Insulation technology, a mid-layer jacket, pant, gloves and boots — all including recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles. Each item in the uniform is manufactured in the United States. The boots are offered in red and white colorways. The rest of the uniform is available in red, white and blue as well. Ralph Lauren partnered with textile innovation company, Skyscrape, to bring the technology to market that brings sustainability to the forefront. With the Intelligent Insulation, the fabric adapts to changes in air temperature around the wearer without the use of battery-powered or “wired” technology. Instead, it expands creating a layer of insulation at different rates in response to temperature changes. The goal with the tech is to extend the the lifespan and use of a garment that might otherwise be appropriate for only a short, seasonal time-period.

Shaun White wearing Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Opening Ceremony anorak jacket. CREDIT: Steven Counts for Ralph Lauren

Jan. 19, 2022: Columbia Sportswear will be outfitting the USA Curling National Team for its Winter Olympic uniforms. The Portland, Ore.-based outdoor brand worked closely with all members of the team since unveiling its multiyear sponsorship last fall and the results are jackets, jerseys, pants and accessories specifically developed for the athletes on the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic teams. Technical elements include four-way stretch fabrics to optimize mobility, abrasion-resistant materials and the brand’s proprietary Omni-Wick technology for accelerated moisture evaporation. Between matches, the team will sport jackets insulated with Omni-Heat Infinity, Columbia’s gold metallic technology. In addition to the high-tech features, the uniforms for the men’s, women’s, mixed doubles and wheelchair national teams will include graphics created to draw attention to the sport including four nonlinear stripes across the chest to represent the four team members competing on the ice, and “curling” swoops intended to represent the motion and movement of the stone as it slides down the ice. Stars and stripes on the chest were included to honor each state represented at the Olympics, and the pebbled pattern of the red, white and blue jerseys is supposed to replicate the textured ice.

Columbia Sportswear unveils Team USA curling uniforms for Winter Olympics. CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia

Jan. 13, 2022: Spyder has unveiled the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, U.S. Freestyle Ski Team and U.S. Freeski Team uniforms for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Spyder, which has been an official apparel partner of the U.S. Ski Team since 1989, teamed up with artist and designer Eric Haze for the collection. Inspired by the American flag, the collection features outerwear, base layers and accessories that are sustainable, according to Spyder. Haze’s iconic lettering, signature star icon, and hand-painted pattern work can be found on all the collection pieces. All outerwear styles are composed of Gore-Tex fabrics, Primaloft ECO insulation and YKK zippers. The U.S. Freestyle Ski Team and U.S. Freeski Team outerwear uses 100% recycled polyester fabric with Gore-Tex Laminate and PFCecFree DWR and PrimaLoft SilverECO insulation, and the U.S. Alpine Ski Team outerwear uses a brand new engineered woven face fabric with Gore-Tex Laminate and PFCecFree DWR. A new baselayer technology will be introduced as well, in a cut-resistant, proprietary Kevlar/graphene stretch knit pant.

Spyder’s U.S. Alpine Ski Team, U.S. Freestyle Ski Team and U.S. Freeski Team Winter Olympics team uniforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Spyder

Jan. 12, 2022: Volcom, the official outfitter of the U.S. Snowboard Team, has unveiled its new uniforms for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The uniforms include the “Owl 3 Layer Gore Jacket,” which provides an outer Gore-tex shell, coupled with the “Utility Puff” inside as an insulated, hooded puffy jacket that transitions into a fully functional, sleeveless layering vest. Featured throughout the line is the brand’s patented “Zip-Tech” jacket to pant interface, designed to keep athletes warm and dry while keeping snow out. Each piece features patches and trims that represent the USA, gold-plated zipper pulls, a lucky faux rabbit’s foot stashed in the jacket for good luck, and Volcom’s hallmark collage print.

Volcom’s U.S. Snowboard Team Winter Olympics uniform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Volcom

Dec. 9, 2021: Ben Sherman will outfit Team GB for the second time for the Opening and Closing Ceremony at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The athlete’s Opening Ceremony attire includes a deep roll-neck cream sweater featuring a deconstructed union jack flag, navy mini-dogtooth print trousers and a quilted peacoat in true navy with a “Great Britain” logo in reflective lettering on the back. The outfit includes a matching “Great Britain” logo bobble-hat and scarf set with lug sole Chelsea boots to finish the look. The Closing Ceremony uniform features a blue crew neck checked sweater paired with the mini-dogtooth print trouser and an all-over repeated logo bobble-hat. The limited-edition knits feature the official Team GB badge and Olympic rings on the chest. In tandem with the uniform launch, Ben Sherman has also released a limited-edition Ben Sherman x Team GB retail collection, available today. The collaborative Chelsea boot, which is handcrafted in a premium waxy leather with a fleece lining and Vibram sole, will launch in Jan. 2022. Team GB Olympic medal hopefuls bobsleder Joel Fearon and freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes are both featured in the new collection’s campaign.

Joel Fearon and Katie Summerhayes in Ben Sherman’s Team GB Opening Ceremony Winter Olympics uniform. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ben Sherman

Oct. 28, 2021: Ralph Lauren has revealed chic navy-blue designs for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Expect American-made outfits that incorporate sustainable materials and manufacturing practices like buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket featuring recycled polyester and recycled down. There’s also a men’s fleece pant, women’s fleece legging, gloves and boots made with recycled polyester, along with an intarsia turtleneck sweater (adorned with an American flag and the Olympic rings in white) and a hat made from Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified U.S. grown wool.

Hilary Knight participates in #RLxTeamUSA’s Winter Olympics uniform campaign. . CREDIT: Sebastian Kim

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20.