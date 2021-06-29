This Is How Much Money Wimbledon’s 2021 Tennis Champions Will Earn — And Endorsement Deals of the Biggest Stars

Tennis players everywhere dream of winning and placing at Wimbledon, the London tennis competition that’s regarded as the sport’s most prestigious tournament. Now that Wimbledon has returned after a two-year hiatus, we’re looking at the prize money to be won at the 2021 matches.

How Big Is the Winner’s Purse?

The total pot for this year’s Wimbledon tournament is £35 million (around $48.4 million), resulting in about an 8% decrease compared to 2019’s £38 million.

However, the greatest payday is given to Wimbledon’s victors. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn £1.7 million ($2.35 million) a 7.2% decrease from last year.

How Much Money Do Runners-Up Earn?

The runners-up will still earn a large amount of prize money. Runner-ups can gain £900,000 ($1,246,000), while semifinalists can net £465,000 ($643,700). Quarter-finalists can rake in up to £300,000 ($415,342). Anyone knocked out in the third, second and first rounds get £115,000 ($159,210), £75,000 ($103,833) and £48,000 ($66,453), respectively.

Who Are the Favorites?

Since Serena Williams retired from the tournament this afternoon, the current one to beat in the women’s is Ashleigh Barty. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina are also ones to watch at the moment.

On the men’s end, Novak Djokovic is the player to beat as Rafael Nadal is not competing this year. Similarly to 2019, Djokovic is a current favorite to win against Roger Federer. Aside from Federer, Daniil Medvedev has gained favorable reactions since his first round win against Jan-Lennard Struff.

What Do Doubles Winners Earn?

Pay for doubles winners has strongly increased compared to 2019. The winning pairs for men’s and women’s doubles will pocket £800,000 ($1,107,840) this year, a hefty payday compared to 2019’s £540,000 ($682,000). The mixed doubles victors will receive £100,000 ($138,480) per pair.

For big-name stars like Halep and Federer, there’s still plenty of opportunity to earn money, even without adding another trophy to the shelf. The athletes have lucrative endorsement deals, both in sneakers and apparel, and elsewhere.

See some of the biggest stars’ endorsements below:

Men:

Novak Djokovic

• Lacoste (apparel)

• Asics (footwear)

• Head

• Seiko Watch Corporation

Roger Federer

• Uniqlo • Rolex • Mercedes-Benz • Wilson Daniil Medvedev-Check

• Lacoste (apparel)

• Tecnifibre (tennis rackets)

• BMW

Andy Murray

• Castore (apparel)

• Under Armour

Women:

Ashleigh Barty

• Fila (apparel)

• Jaguar

• Head

Aryna Sabalenka

• Nike • Wilson

Elina Svitolina

• Nike