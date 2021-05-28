The Best White Sneakers to Style With Dresses This Season

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

If there’s one shoe style that’s had major lasting power, it’s white sneakers. Over the past few seasons, they’ve come to dominate street style trends in many forms, from low-profile models to chunky, retro-inspired silhouettes.

While white sneakers undoubtedly works with leggings and jeans, considering the weather is getting so nice, you’ll likely want to pair them with dresses.

You already know that sneakers are an easy companion to sundresses and more formal frocks — the latter pairing now considered totally acceptable as laidback styling is still going strong. In fact, even celebrities have made the case for pairing the casual shoe with elegant evening wear on the red carpet.

But thanks to their neutral color palette, white sneakers are some of the most versatile, meaning you can wear them with any pattern or color of dress, without worrying about clashing.

To help you find the perfect pair of white kicks to wear with all your summer dresses, we’ve looked to A-listers for inspiration and rounded up some of our own favorite white sneaker styles to shop.

From cult-favorite brands like Adidas and Nike to burgeoning labels like Hoka One One and Greats, each one of these pairs is perfect to wear year-round and in the warmer months ahead.

Golden Goose White & Black Superstar Sneakers

Complete with sequined star details and a distressed leather finish, Golden Goose’s Superstar Sneakers are a signature look for the designer brand. They’re perfect for adding a bit of edge to to flirty babydoll dresses and flowing maxis.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash News

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Veja Esplar

A taupe-colored sole and heel tab create a subtle contrast in the clean-cut Veja Esplar, which looks amazing when paired with a floral frock.

Emily Ratajkowski, wearing a floral dress and Veja kicks out and about in New York in July 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

CREDIT: Zappos

Adidas Superstar

Take cues from Gigi Hadid and wear a bold cutout dress with Adidas Superstar sneakers — featuring a signature shell-toe bumper and padded foam collar — for a comfy yet stylish night out on the town. Note: When wearing sneakers with more formal dresses, opt for a streamlined pair of kicks that won’t detract from your standout number.

Gigi Hadid in white Adidas Superstar sneakers and her sister Bella Hadid. CREDIT: Splash.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith

Originally designed as a performance tennis silhouette, Adidas’ Stan Smith has become one of the most popular lifestyle silhouettes on the market. The simple leather style is available in an all-blanc version as well as options with colored heel tabs.

September 2015: Bella Thorne in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: Splash.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi

Complete with a rising ankle silhouette, these iconic Chuck Taylors will help elongate your legs, especially when paired with shorter hemlines.

Karlie Kloss in white Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers. CREDIT: Splash.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Nike Air Force 1

Basketball silhouettes have become quintessential to street style fashion, with the all-white Nike Air Force 1 being one of the most versatile of the bunch. Not only are its styling options endless, but the pair also features Air cushioning technology for all-day comfort. Opt for a “no-sock” look like Kaia Gerber, or pair them with tall white socks for supremely retro vibes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Below shop the rest of our top white sneakers picks:

Hoka One One Clifton 7

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon, celebrities can’t seem to get enough of their Hoka One One sneakers. The all-white Clifton 7 from the podiatrist-approved brand is built to take you from working out to running errands in style and comfort, equipped with standout support features like an EVA midsole and meta-rocker technology for smooth heel-to-toe transitions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker

While Kate Middleton has often been spotted wearing Superga’s 2750 Cotu Sneaker with jeans and causal tops, we imagine the low-profile, grippy style would pair just as well with breezy dresses.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Superga

Vans Old Skool Core Classics

The black and white colorway of Vans’ Old Skool low-tops may be the most iconic, but the all-white version of the skate style feels refreshing for warmer weather. It retains the silhouette’s signature DNA like a padded footbed and vulcanized rubber outsole for great grip.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Common Projects Achilles lace-up sneakers

Another A-list approved style, Common Projects’ Achilles lace-up sneakers feature a classic round toe and gold-tone embossed detailing for subtle flair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Cariuma Triple White Premium Leather

Not only does Cariuma’s Triple White Premium Leather offer long-wearing style, but it’s better for the planet, too. It’s produced with natural materials like vegetable tanned leather and shipped using carbon neutral practices.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Vince Warren

If you crave slip-on comfort and a sizable boost of height, Vince’s Warren is for you. Dressed in smooth leather with a thick platform sole, the made-in-Italy style is perfect to wear from day to night.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Axel Arigato Clean 90 leather sneakers

A soft lining and cushioned footbed add everyday support to Axel Arigato’s Clean 90 leather sneakers, which promise to well wear season after season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Greats The Royale Perforated

Made of supple Italian leather from the inside out, this perforated sneaker is just as comfortable as it is timeless. For freshness when temperatures rise, it also features an antimicrobial footbed to combat unwanted odors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Greats

Keds Ace Leather

This tennis-inspired style offers a classic look with a no-frills leather upper, low sole and cotton laces — plus, a cushioned OrthoLite footbed for all-day comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather

Resurfacing from the ’90s, the Reebok Classic Leather features an eye-catching gum sole and EVA midsole for lightweight cushioning. Stars like Meghan Markle and Katie Holmes are fans of the style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Skechers Sport Energy Sneaker

Dad sneakers remain a tried and true complement to summer dresses. Skechers’ Sport Energy Sneaker adopts the enduring aesthetic with a thick rubber outsole and nostalgic wavy overlays.