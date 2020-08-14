What You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon has been pushing back the date for this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

Typically held in July, Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s 48-hour sale that’s exclusively for Amazon Prime Members. The company launched the initiative in 2015 as a way to get people to sign up for its insider program and boost sales in the middle of the year.

Amazon has not yet confirmed the official dates for its 2020 Prime Day, but Amazon Prime Day will likely happen in the fourth business quarter. According to an email obtained by Business Insider and CNBC, the e-commerce website sent a placeholder date to third-party members for the week of Oct. 5, 2020. Amazon also confirmed that Amazon Prime Day would be happening this year in the fourth quarter during its earnings call on July 20.

Amazon is being cautious to confirm a set date, as coronavirus could potentially affect its several warehouses across the country. The company is also working to return logistics operations back to normal after a massive increase in online orders during the height of the pandemic.

Prime Day in October could potentially help shoppers score deals on holiday shopping. The sale gives members access to discounts on items across several categories including, footwear, though the deals on technology are the main attraction.

For shoppers who can’t wait that long, Amazon does have a daily page of deals that is updated every day. To get ahead of the game, shoppers can also sign up to become an Amazon Prime member by Amazon. Regular Amazon Prime membership plans cost $12.99 monthly and $119 annually. Discounted plans are available for students, too. (A student plan is $6.49 a month or $59 annually. Perspective prime members can also test out an account for free by signing up for a 30-day free trial on amazon.com.

An Amazon Prime membership comes with several perks including free one-day delivery, rewards points and endless streaming on Amazon Prime TV. Plus, when Amazon Prime Day rolls around, members can instantly start shopping on the best deals of the year.

In the meantime, keep revisiting this page for more updates on Amazon Prime Day this year.