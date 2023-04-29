What Is Plantar Fasciitis? Here’s What to Know About This Common Foot Condition.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

From stubbed toes and broken bones to painful bunions and plantar fasciitis, there’s so much that can go wrong with your feet. When it comes to foot pain, plantar fasciitis is a common culprit, but what exactly is plantar fasciitis?

Simply put, plantar fasciitis is an irritation of the plantar fascia ligament, which runs from the heel to the ball of your foot near the base of your toes, explains Tim Karthas, DPM, podiatrist and marathon runner who works with Oofos. “It acts to stabilize the arch and foot and becomes tight in response to the toes bending as you push off of the ground,” says Karthas. “Thus [the ligament] helps with propulsion and being able to spring off of the foot as you walk.”

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common ailments podiatrists see among their patients, with as many as 2 million people treated for this painful foot injury every year in the U.S. and 1 in 10 people who will experience it in their lifetime, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “There are two types of plantar fasciitis: acute, which was triggered by a specific activity, and chronic, when the condition becomes worse over time,” says Hillary Brenner, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and foot surgeon. Plantar fasciitis can happen to anyone, but it’s most common in those ages 40 to 60, according to the Mayo Clinic, as well as those who have jobs that require them to be on their feet for many hours at a time, people with certain foot mechanics, such as high arches or flat feet, as well as athletes, particularly runners.

While the pain and exact symptoms can vary from person to person, here’s everything you need to know about this frustrating foot condition, how to know whether you have it yourself, and how to alleviate plantar fasciitis — including plantar fasciitis stretches — so you can get back on your feet asap.

The Symptoms of Plantar Fasciitis

The most notable symptom people with plantar fasciitis may experience is “sharp pain in the heel or arch of the foot, especially when you first stand up in the morning or after prolonged sitting,” says Karthas. Although it may seem illogical, oftentimes the pain will diminish with continued activity. For some, this may mean the pain subsides entirely while walking, but others may continue to experience a dull ache, he says. Still, in some rarer cases of plantar fasciitis, continuing to walk and put pressure on the ligament can make the pain worse with time, not better.

You may also experience knee, hip, or back pain due to the changes in your gait due to the compensation from plantar fasciitis pain, adds Brenner. If this happens, or if you have worsening pain that is a 5 or greater out of a pain scale of 1 to 10, your quality of life is interrupted, or over the counter pain medications are no longer helping, it’s time to see a professional, she says. “A general rule is to try to ice, stretch, and rest [your foot], wear supportive shoes for plantar fasciitis, and [take] over-the-counter pain medication for a few days,” she says. “If none of this improves plantar fasciitis symptoms after several days and the pain is a 5 or higher, call the doctor.” If the pain is between 1 to 4, you can try to self-manage symptoms for up to 4 to 8 weeks before consulting a professional, says Langer.

What Causes Plantar Fasciitis?

While the existence of the below factors aren’t guaranteed to lead to plantar fasciitis, some of the common elements associated with plantar fasciitis are:

Running or similar sports: Plantar fasciitis is common in runners, likely due to the repetitive motion and the impact of the foot with the ground, explains Paul Langer, DPM, a board-certified podiatrist with Twin Cities Orthopedics and a part- owner of Fleet Feet Minneapolis. Repeated trauma to the plantar fascia can eventually cause the ligament to break down and then tear, adds Karthas.

Plantar fasciitis is common in runners, likely due to the repetitive motion and the impact of the foot with the ground, explains Paul Langer, DPM, a board-certified podiatrist with Twin Cities Orthopedics and a part- owner of Fleet Feet Minneapolis. Repeated trauma to the plantar fascia can eventually cause the ligament to break down and then tear, adds Karthas. Time spent standing: Plantar fasciitis is also common in those who have jobs that require them to remain standing or on their feet on hard surfaces for long periods of time throughout the day, such as nurses, teachers, or mail carriers, says Karthas. Again, this is likely due to the constraint pressure on the plantar fascia ligament, says Langer. Consult your doctor for recommendations for the best shoes for standing all day or the best shoes for nurses.

Plantar fasciitis is also common in those who have jobs that require them to remain standing or on their feet on hard surfaces for long periods of time throughout the day, such as nurses, teachers, or mail carriers, says Karthas. Again, this is likely due to the constraint pressure on the plantar fascia ligament, says Langer. Consult your doctor for recommendations for the best shoes for standing all day or the best shoes for nurses. Sudden increase in activity: Those who may have been previously sedentary who are picking up a new exercise routine or anyone who is new to a sport such as running that requires frequent contact with the hard pavement may be more susceptible to acute plantar fasciitis.

Those who may have been previously sedentary who are picking up a new exercise routine or anyone who is new to a sport such as running that requires frequent contact with the hard pavement may be more susceptible to acute plantar fasciitis. Anatomical factors: Having tight calf muscles, as well as having flat feet, can potentially up your risk for plantar fasciitis, as this can reduce ankle mobility and put more pressure on the fascia of the foot, says Karthas. Those with high arches tend to have a reduction in the fat pad that cushions their heel, which may lead to plantar fasciitis as there is more direct impact to the fascia from this type of foot, he says. It’s important to note that not all experts agree that foot structure alone can cause plantar fasciitis, and more research is needed.

Having tight calf muscles, as well as having flat feet, can potentially up your risk for plantar fasciitis, as this can reduce ankle mobility and put more pressure on the fascia of the foot, says Karthas. Those with high arches tend to have a reduction in the fat pad that cushions their heel, which may lead to plantar fasciitis as there is more direct impact to the fascia from this type of foot, he says. It’s important to note that not all experts agree that foot structure alone can cause plantar fasciitis, and more research is needed. Body weight: While weight is not a direct correlation with someone’s overall health, those with a heavier body weight may be at a higher risk for plantar fasciitis simply due to the added pressure on the ligament. More research in this area is necessary to better understand a potential correlation.

While weight is not a direct correlation with someone’s overall health, those with a heavier body weight may be at a higher risk for plantar fasciitis simply due to the added pressure on the ligament. More research in this area is necessary to better understand a potential correlation. Unsupportive shoes: It may seem obvious, but unsupportive or ill-fitting footwear may contribute to your risk of developing plantar fasciitis. Specifically, “shoes with no support such as flats or traditional flip flops, along with shoes that are broken down can lead to overuse of the plantar fascia,” says Karthas. Note that while footwear with proper support is good for foot health in general, experts are unclear just how strong this shoe-to-plantar fasciitis connection really is.

What Not to Do If You Have Plantar Fasciitis

If you think you may have plantar fasciitis, there are certain things you’ll definitely want to avoid doing while recovering.

Avoid walking barefoot. “Most people have hard surfaces around the house such as tile or hardwood,” says Karthas. “Walking barefoot exposes the plantar fascia to direct impact and increased forces.” Instead, he recommends wearing recovery shoes, such as that from Oofos, around the house and as much as possible until the pain subsides. “Putting them on first thing in the morning or as soon as you get home from work will give you the maximum benefit,” he says. “I’ve been wearing Oofos shoes for five years now, and they’ve helped me more than once with plantar fasciitis and chronic tendonitis that I got as a result of being a marathon runner.” You may also want to try slippers for plantar fasciitis or sandals for plantar fasciitis.

“Most people have hard surfaces around the house such as tile or hardwood,” says Karthas. “Walking barefoot exposes the plantar fascia to direct impact and increased forces.” Instead, he recommends wearing recovery shoes, such as that from Oofos, around the house and as much as possible until the pain subsides. “Putting them on first thing in the morning or as soon as you get home from work will give you the maximum benefit,” he says. “I’ve been wearing Oofos shoes for five years now, and they’ve helped me more than once with plantar fasciitis and chronic tendonitis that I got as a result of being a marathon runner.” You may also want to try slippers for plantar fasciitis or sandals for plantar fasciitis. Don’t just lay around. It might sound counterintuitive but you actually want to stay moving if you have plantar fasciitis. There’s no true risk of permanently damaging something in the foot, says Meredith Warner, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and inventor of The Healing Sole. “Remaining totally inactive is probably the worst thing someone can do,” she says.

It might sound counterintuitive but you actually want to stay moving if you have plantar fasciitis. There’s no true risk of permanently damaging something in the foot, says Meredith Warner, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and inventor of The Healing Sole. “Remaining totally inactive is probably the worst thing someone can do,” she says. Hit pause on the activities that make your plantar fasciitis pain flare. If running hurts, don’t run as you undergo treatment for your plantar fasciitis. This will allow the fascia to heal on its own, which it typically will do, says Dr. Warner.

Plantar Fasciitis Treatments at Home

The good news is there are lots of things you can do to help relieve your foot pain and alleviate plantar fasciitis at home. “Ice is the most time-tested remedy for connective tissue pain,” adds Dr. Warner. You can also try Epsom salt soaks.

“Stretching and massage is a huge part of any treatment plan for plantar fasciitis,” says Karathas, adding that the “runner’s wall stretch” is one of his favorites because it directly stretches the fascia. To do this, stand barefoot facing a wall, then bring the toes of the affected foot up on the wall while keeping your heel planted and knee straight. You’ll gently lean into the wall until you feel a stretch in the calf. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds. You can repeat this wall stretch three times a day. Alternatively, you can grab your toes and manually bend them back until you feel the same stretch, holding and repeating with the same cadence as the wall stretch.

You can also manually massage the plantar fascia with your thumb or with a small ball such as a tennis ball or similar, says Dr. Warner. The firmer the ball, the deeper the massage and release of the fascia, she says. Any massage or stretching of the fascia should feel uncomfortable but not unbearable.

What Is the Fastest Way to Heal Plantar Fasciitis?

Unfortunately, plantar fasciitis cannot be healed overnight, so manage your expectations — and your activity. In fact, “plantar fasciitis can take eight to 10 months to completely resolve in some people, but most people can stay active and manage it while it gradually heals,” says Langer. Repeated pressure on the tightened fascia of the foot can prolong recovery so for the fastest healing time, you want to listen to your body and stop anything that causes additional pain. When in doubt, follow the RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) strategy, says Brenner. What’s more, seeing a doctor if pain is debilitating or worsening over time is crucial to get set up with a proper treatment plan asap so you can get back on your feet.

