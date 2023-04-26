What Is Nike’s Return Policy? Before You Shop at Nike, Know These Hacks

For over 50 years, Nike has been one of the leading sports brand’s for footwear, athletic apparel, equipment and accessories. Along with the brand’s high quality and innovation, Nike aims to provide the best deals for their consumers.

In a video by Millennial Wealth Sarah on Instagram, the influencer and YouTube creator highlighted a list of hacks consumers should know before shopping at Nike. The athletic giant provides shoppers with several benefits like an exclusive birthday discount, 2-year manufacture warranty and a 60-day return policy. See more details below:

What Is Nike’s Birthday Discount?

If you sign up for Nike’s newsletter before your birthday month you will receive a 25% discount. All Nike members receive an exclusive discount via email. When you are ready to celebrate, just sign into your account and the discount will be automatically applied to your first eligible order.

Is It True That Nike Has a 2-Year Manufacture Warranty?

If your Nike shoes are flawed within 60 days of purchase, you can simply return it to the store for a full refund. For Nike.com and Nike app purchases, you will need to contact Nike directly to return the item. If you are unable to make it to the original place of purchase, or if the retailer has referred you back to Nike, you can file a claim with Nike’s consumer affairs here.

What Is Nike’s Return Policy?

All Nike purchases have an extended 60-day return policy, giving consumers the option to test out their Nike or Converse products to make sure it works for them. Some Nike products have specific written guarantees or warranties. In those cases, details and return information would be included on the label, hang tag, or warranty card that came with the item.

