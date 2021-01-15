Should You Wear Uggs Without Socks? Experts Weigh In

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I received my first pair of Classic Ugg boots as a teenager in 2009, a time when the silhouette experienced a huge renaissance. Over the years, I’ve owned a handful of sheepskin boots from the California-based brand as they’ve come in and out of style. But no matter how I’ve chosen to wear them — whether with a cozy tracksuit a la Dakota Fanning or a more contemporary combination of jeans and a blazer like Gigi Hadid — I’ve rarely ever worn them with socks.

The plush inner construction of many Ugg boots may seem deceptively toasty, but it’s kept me warm yet not too hot, even when I’ve sported the pairs in more mild temperatures. Still, I couldn’t help but wonder if I’ve been doing it wrong. After all, barring Uggs, it’s always felt foreign to me to go barefoot inside most closed-toe shoe styles.

To get to the bottom of this, I consulted experts at Ugg: Should you wear the brand’s Classic boots without socks? While the choice really comes down to your personal preference, the team explained there are benefits to doing so.

“Sheepskin is naturally thermostatic, which means Ugg brand’s sheepskin styles will keep your feet warm in cold weather and comfortable in warm weather,” said Ugg. “Sheepskin is also naturally moisture-wicking, which helps to keep your feet dry.”

This in turn can ward off bacteria, which often causes odors to form. As an added incentive, sheepskin against bare feet can feel incredibly soft and supportive.

“Aside from being cozy, the material has natural cushioning that forms to the shape of your foot the more you wear it,” said Ugg.

In addition to its Classic boot styles, the company uses sheepskin in its many of its slippers, including the popular Fluff Yeah slide. Even if you don’t opt for a sheepskin style, though, plenty of the brand’s other silhouettes like sneakers, Chelsea boots and more feature UGGpure wool linings — which also have natural sweat-wicking properties to prevent swampy messes inside shoes.

As with any footwear that’s heavy in your rotation, Uggs may still require some upkeep over time. While the brand doesn’t recommend cleaning your Uggs in the washing machine, it does offer special care kits for reviving pairs. The label carries a set that comes with a cleaner and conditioner for rejuvenating worn-down sheepskin, as well as a deodorizing spray to help keep sheepskin pairs smelling their freshest.

So, here’s to many more seasons of wearing Uggs sans socks. I know I won’t be giving up on the comfy and effortless styling, especially as staying indoors and working from home continues to be the norm.

