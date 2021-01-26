12 Waterproof Flats to Wear Rain or Shine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought your clunky rain boots were the only shoes able to keep your feet dry in wet weather, think again. While tall pairs with full foot and calf coverage offer the best protection against the elements, there are some great waterproof flats on the market that should prevent your feet from getting soaked on rainy days.

When the weather is wet but warm, these looks make practical alternatives to rubber rain boots, which can make feet hot and sweaty and simply aren’t always the most stylish option for every occasion. Like most rain boots, these flats are typically made from waterproof materials such as rubber or lightweight, flexible EVA.

Ahead, shop 12 waterproof flats to prevent soggy insoles. In addition to classic ballet flats, our list includes a polished few loafers, too.

Chooka Butterfly Skimmer

Offering the same waterproof, vulcanized construction found in Chooka’s signature rain boots, this dainty ballet flat from the brand is durable and protective. The cotton-polyester blend lining should be soft against the skin and absorb moisture, while the footbed features a microsuede insole that extends up the side slightly to enhance comfort. The insole is also removable, making it easy to clean or replace.

Crocs Ballet Flat

Known for its beloved slip-on clogs, Crocs offers versatile waterproof ballet flats as well. These reinforced flats deliver a relaxed design with a tapered fit in the back of the heel for a secure fit. They also include soft Croslite foam cushioning with enhanced arch support and Crocs Lock slip-resistant treads.

Oka-B Taylor Jelly Ballet Flat

Available in nine colors to choose from, these Oka-B ballet flats feature a “splash-proof” jelly upper that should feel soft against the skin and be easy to wipe clean. Other highlights include padded insoles with arch support and slip-resistant soles.

Native Shoes Audrey Flat

Made entirely of injection-molded EVA, Native Shoes’ Audrey flat delivers a sleek pointed toe and also comes in black, white, pink, and fire engine red. Underfoot, it’s lightly padded and equipped with durable outsoles.

The Original Muck Boot Company Muckster II Flat

An ideal pair for doing yard work, the Muckster II is not only 100% waterproof but equipped with neoprene insulation to promote comfortable warmth. A breathable air mesh lining, cushioned footbed and high-traction rubber outsoles also make these a good style for comfort and stability.

Blondo Silvia Waterproof Flat

Arguably the chicest style on our list, these waterproof loafers come in a croc-embossed or snake-inspired print.

Italeau Mara Waterproof Flat

These classic flats are crafted from waterproof leather and feature a Memory foam footbed with targeted cushioning and arch support for optimal comfort. The grippy rubber tread should also keep you steady on wet or dry surfaces.

Hunter Original Tour Ballerina Flat

While typically known for its iconic wellies worn by the Queen, Hunter makes some great waterproof shoes that aren’t boots, too. These matte black ballerina flats are engineered from an innovative soft rubber that makes them easily foldable for convenient packing. Meanwhile, the microfiber lining helps promote a breathable in-shoe feel.

Floafers Footwear Posh Driver

Perfect for rainy days or water-related activities, these functional driving loafers feature a waterproof synthetic upper and “massage-pod” footbed with enhanced arch support. They also contain antimicrobial foam to fight against odors, mold and mildew and scuff-proof soles with sectional traction to prevent slipping on wet surfaces.

Bogs Sweetpea Slip-On

Bogs’ Sweetpea slip-on not only includes Bogs Max-Wick technology for a drier foot environment, but also offers DuraFresh bio-technology to help fight unwanted odors. Another plus? The durable rubber outsole is designed with Rebound technology for cushioned support and slip-resistance. The style comes in three colors to choose from.

Geox Genova Loafers

Geox’s Genova loafers are crafted from red leather with a high-shine finish and feature original Geox Respira technology, which combines a perforated sole and breathable waterproof membrane to help keep you comfortable and dry. For added plushness, the footbed contains memory foam cushioning.

Melissa Doll V Ballet Flats

Made in Brazil, this retro-inspired ballet flat is made of waterproof recycled PVC. The sustainably made, hypoallergenic, and cruelty-free thermoplastic is designed to mold comfortably to your feet and provide optimal flexibility. Available in several colorways to choose from, these also feature a stylish toe cap, elegant front bow and are made to smell like bubblegum.