The Best Washable Face Masks to Buy on Amazon

As more and more states and cities begin their reopening processes, stocking up on face masks is the most important step you can take right now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide a mitigating barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

As we return back to restaurants and public spaces, we need to ensure protection and we can do so through wearing masks. Ahead, shop FN’s top picks of washable face masks available on Amazon now. These products are reusable, making them wallet-friendly so you don’t constantly have to repurchase new masks.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Looka

A dual-layer design keeps Looka’s face masks intact and durable. Available in a variety of sizes, these masks offer 99.9% UV protective capabilities with a quick-drying finish.

Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Polyurethane.

88% Polyester, 12% Polyurethane. Amount of Masks Per Pack: One.

One. How to Wash: Hand wash in cold water with detergent or soap and hang dry.

Hand wash in cold water with detergent or soap and hang dry. Price: $14.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Philosophy

Reinforced with built-in filters, Philosophy takes these masks to the next level with quadruple layers of protection. The designs are reversible and reusable for months at a time.

Material: 100% combed cotton.

100% combed cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Four.

Four. How to Wash: Hand wash warm with soap. Hang to dry.

Hand wash warm with soap. Hang to dry. Price: $28.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Buttonsmith

Made from T-shirt material, these masks are as comfortable as can be. Fitting teenagers to adults, the stretchy fabric fits to your unique face shape without gaping or pulling on your ears.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Offered in packs of one up to ten.

Offered in packs of one up to ten. How to Wash: Machine wash and hang dry.

Machine wash and hang dry. Price: $15.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: American Mask Project

Soft yet durable jersey material turns into a comfortable and aerated mask thanks to the American Mask Project. Expandable to fit from nose to chin, they come with a convenient pocket for filters if preferred.

Material: 96% viscose, 4% spandex.

96% viscose, 4% spandex. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Two.

Two. How to Wash: Machine wash.

Machine wash. Price: $20.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Lanier Wellness

Lanier Wellness provides a double-layered face mask for breathability on top of protection. They are easy to use with stretchy elastic straps with no tying necessary.

Material: Inner Layer is 100% cotton, Outer Layer is 65% polyester and 35% cotton.

Inner Layer is 100% cotton, Outer Layer is 65% polyester and 35% cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Two.

Two. How to Wash: Machine wash warm or on the delicate cycle. Tumble dry low and iron on low heat if needed.

Machine wash warm or on the delicate cycle. Tumble dry low and iron on low heat if needed. Price: $14.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Auliné

Made in the USA, Auliné creates stylish masks with trendy prints. A thin top wire allows users to form it to their nose as breathable material makes for helpful use during warmer weather.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: One.

One. How to Wash: Not specified.

Not specified. Price: $12.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Gootrades

Have a little fun with your face masks thanks to Gootrades’ teeth-accented designs with four different face emotion patterns to match your mood of the moment.

Material: Cotton blend.

Cotton blend. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Four.

Four. How to Wash: Not specified.

Not specified. Price: $15.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Ceybo

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, Ceybo’s face masks bring breathable protection with ear loops that are made to fit almost every face shape or size.

Material: Cotton.

Cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Three.

Three. How to Wash: Not specified.

Not specified. Price: $23.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Feeke

Feeke employs a sponge-like material for its face masks for moisture absorption and ease on skin. These masks are designed to be washed without shrinking, deforming or changing colors as well.

Material: Sponge-like fabric (brand does not specify exact materials).

Sponge-like fabric (brand does not specify exact materials). Amount of Masks Per Pack: Four.

Four. How to Wash: Hand wash.

Hand wash. Price: $13.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Yiiza

Offered in a stylish floral print, these masks offer the perk of a wire nose bridge which creates a more personalized fit and a secure seal. It also prevents glasses from fogging up during wear.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Two.

Two. How to Wash: Hand wash.

Hand wash. Price: $13.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Revman

Revman’s masks are unique in that they have tied ear loops so you can customize the size to your head shape. It also takes the pressure off the backs of your ears as some elastic bands can pull on the lobe.

Material: 100% cotton.

100% cotton. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Three.

Three. How to Wash: Can be hand washed or machine washed.

Can be hand washed or machine washed. Price: $14.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Guria

Offered in eight different colors and patterns, these masks have 50+ UPF protection for outdoor wear. Recycled fibers free of skin-irritating toxic chemicals form the outer shell with high elasticity and ventilation.

Material: Outer fabric is 75% nylon, 25% spandex. The lining is 100% nylon.

Outer fabric is 75% nylon, 25% spandex. The lining is 100% nylon. Amount of Masks Per Pack: One.

One. How to Wash: Not specified.

Not specified. Price: $13.

Amazon Washable Face Masks: Kurve

Kurve’s masks fit for both men and women and are sustainably made from recycled plastic bottles. The material becomes water-resistant and stain-resistant for easy maintenance and quick-drying properties.

Material: Polyester/spandex blend.

Polyester/spandex blend. Amount of Masks Per Pack: Three.

Three. How to Wash: Hand wash or machine wash on a gentle cycle with cold water.

Hand wash or machine wash on a gentle cycle with cold water. Price: $17.

