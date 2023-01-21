×
NBA Icon Walt Frazier’s Craziest Suits Through the Years Include Wild Prints With Exotic Animal Skin Shoes

By Joce Blake
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Walt Frazier attends God's Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on October 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)
Walt Frazier attends God's Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Walt “Clyde” Frazier is known as the seven-time NBA All-Star player, two-time NBA champion and seven-time all-defensive. But the athlete also has a history with fashion.

Growing up in Atlanta, Frazier fell in love with basketball in high school, where he was able to hone his talents. Shortly after, he attended Southern Illinois University to play basketball and then was drafted fifth overall in the 1967 NBA draft. That was just the beginning of his impeccable basketball reign that allowed him to make an even bigger impact on popular culture and fashion.

Frazier was one of the first NBA players to make headlines with his outfits. Prints, colors, shapes and patterns have always been part of his style philosophy. Ahead, find some of the legend’s iconic style moments.

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Former New York Knicks player Walt Frazier attends the premiere of 'Black Magic' at The Apollo Theatre February 25, 2008 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)
Walt Frazier attends the premiere of ‘Black Magic’ at The Apollo Theatre Feb. 25, 2008 in New York.
CREDIT: WireImage

The NBA legend stopped by the New York premiere of “Black Magic” at the Apollo theater in 2008 wearing a monochromatic look. Frazier was decked out in a brown leather suit featuring a tailored single-breasted blazer and boot-cut trousers. Underneath the blazer, he wore a light-colored button-down shirt with a tribal-printed tie in matching hues. For footwear, he selected leather cowboy boots accented with a pointed toe and small heel.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Walt Frazier attends State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - NBA All-Star Weekend 2015 at Barclays Center on February 14, 2015 in New York, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)
Walt Frazier attends State Farm All-Star Saturday Night – NBA All-Star Weekend 2015 at Barclays Center on Feb. 14, 2015 in New York.
CREDIT: Getty Images

In 2015, Frazier popped on the red carpet at the State Farm NBA All-Star Weekend at Barclays Center. He centered the look around the Baroccoflage-inspired print cotton blazer full of vibrant yellows and blues. On his feet, he wore crocodile boots in yellow to coordinate with the blazer, once again proving that his shoe game is not to be played with. 

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Walt Frazier attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Walt Frazier attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on Sept. 11, 2018 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgera

Frazier showed off the power of animal print at the 2018 Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, which raised approximately $192 million globally to uplift and help others. His blazer was comprised of all types of wild prints, from giraffe to zebra patterns. Since the blazer was the moment, he opted for simple cream pants and matching loafers. 

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: Walt Frazier attends God's Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on October 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)
Walt Frazier attends God’s Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on Oct., 2018 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The New York Knicks alum made a fashionable arrival at Spring Studios for God’s Love We Deliver 12th Annual Golden Heart Awards in 2018. Dressed in head-to-toe cow print, Frazier made a case for animal printed suiting like never before. The blazer and trousers were made from the same fabric, while he was playful with the shirt and tie in stripes and polka dots. Keeping with the primal look, he strapped on a pair of snakeskin cowboy boots. He wore a small brown bag for a simple accessory.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Walt "Clyde" Frazier attends Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI - BGC Office – Inside on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
Walt “Clyde” Frazier attends Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI – BGC Office – Inside on Sept. 11, 2019 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgera

The two-time NBA champion took over the BGC Office in 2019 during another Charity Day wearing a multi-colored outfit. The Atlanta-born star effortlessly styled a color-block look with a paisley-printed blue blazer and popping pink pants. To add more flair, he coordinated with a rainbow tie and pocket square. He wore double monk-leather alligator loafers emphasized with a buckle and round toe.

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 09: Walt Frazier poses for a portrait during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration & Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun on September 09, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Walt Frazier poses for a portrait during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration & Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun on Sept. 9, 2022 in Uncasville.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Frazier was awarded the 2022 Curt Gowdy Award For Electronic Media at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and he remained true to his signature style in a colorful suit. For this prestigious occasion, he dressed up in a floral suit jacket made up of a myriad of colors and marmalade-tailored trousers. It wouldn’t be a Frazier-approved look if he didn’t mix prints, so he also wore a yellow paisley shirt and geometric printed tie.

