Why Teenage NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama’s Shoe Size & Wingspan Are Bigger Than Most Basketball Players

There are a lot of famous foot sizes in the NBA, but one of them is stirring up basketball fans everywhere.
French athlete Victor Wembanyama, a player for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, is rumored to wear a shoe size of 20.5 (European size 58) and it’s no wonder why. At just 19 years old, the Center basketball star’s height is estimated at 7-foot-4 to 7-foot-5 tall with an impressive 8-foot wingspan.
Wembanyama’s large shoe size isn’t the only thing that sets him apart from some of the basketball players with the biggest feet in the NBA, however.
His height and big shoe size aren’t exactly unexpected. At 13 years old he was 6-foot-6 tall. His parents are impressively tall, too. Wembanyama’s father’s height is 6-foot-6 and his mother’s height is 6-foot-3, so there’s little to wonder why he’s built with generous proportions.
The basketball star is widely projected as the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for the San Antonio Spurs. He’s been dubbed “a generational talent” by none other than LeBron James and sports fans have likened the two athletes on multiple occasions.
The teen’s height and wingspan alone also set him apart from other standouts in the league. If he is drafted, he’ll become one of the tallest NBA players of all time.
When it comes to sneakers, Wembanyama favors footwear from Adidas and Nike. Adidas Dame 8, New Balance Two Wxy V3, Nike KD 15, Nike Kobe 6 Protro are just some of the shoes the French basketball player has worn in-game.
Here are the top 10 tallest NBA players of all time.
- Gheorghe Muresan
- Teams: Washington Bullets, New Jersey Nets
- Height: 7’7
- Manute Bol
- Teams: Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat
- Height: 7’7
- Slavko Vranes
- Team: Portland Trail Blazers
- Height: 7’6
- Shawn Bradley
- Teams: Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks
- Height: 7’6
- Yao Ming
- Team: Houston Rockets
- Height: 7’6
- Chuck Nevitt
- Teams: Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs
- Height: 7’5
- Sim Bhullar
- Team: Sacramento Kings
- Height: 7’5
- Pavel Podklzin
- Team: Dallas Mavericks
- Height: 7’5
- Tacko Fall
- Team: Boston Celtics
- Height: 7’5
- Boban Marjanovic
- Teams: San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks
- Height: 7’4
