Why Teenage NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama’s Shoe Size & Wingspan Are Bigger Than Most Basketball Players

There are a lot of famous foot sizes in the NBA, but one of them is stirring up basketball fans everywhere.

French athlete Victor Wembanyama, a player for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, is rumored to wear a shoe size of 20.5 (European size 58) and it’s no wonder why. At just 19 years old, the Center basketball star’s height is estimated at 7-foot-4 to 7-foot-5 tall with an impressive 8-foot wingspan.

Wembanyama’s large shoe size isn’t the only thing that sets him apart from some of the basketball players with the biggest feet in the NBA, however.

Victor Wembanyama's feet are enormous. He reportedly wears a size 20.5 (european 58). pic.twitter.com/V5kVk1ozkD — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) February 26, 2023

His height and big shoe size aren’t exactly unexpected. At 13 years old he was 6-foot-6 tall. His parents are impressively tall, too. Wembanyama’s father’s height is 6-foot-6 and his mother’s height is 6-foot-3, so there’s little to wonder why he’s built with generous proportions.

The basketball star is widely projected as the number one overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for the San Antonio Spurs. He’s been dubbed “a generational talent” by none other than LeBron James and sports fans have likened the two athletes on multiple occasions.

Victor Wembanyama of team France All Star looks on during the All Star France against the All Star World match as part of the All Star Basketball game of the French National Basketball League (LNB) at AccorHotels Arena on December 29, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The teen’s height and wingspan alone also set him apart from other standouts in the league. If he is drafted, he’ll become one of the tallest NBA players of all time.

When it comes to sneakers, Wembanyama favors footwear from Adidas and Nike. Adidas Dame 8, New Balance Two Wxy V3, Nike KD 15, Nike Kobe 6 Protro are just some of the shoes the French basketball player has worn in-game.

Here are the top 10 tallest NBA players of all time.

Gheorghe Muresan Teams: Washington Bullets, New Jersey Nets Height: 7’7

Manute Bol Teams: Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat Height: 7’7

Slavko Vranes Team: Portland Trail Blazers Height: 7’6

Shawn Bradley Teams: Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks Height: 7’6

Yao Ming Team: Houston Rockets Height: 7’6

Chuck Nevitt Teams : Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs Height: 7’5

Sim Bhullar Team: Sacramento Kings Height: 7’5

Pavel Podklzin Team: Dallas Mavericks Height: 7’5

Tacko Fall Team: Boston Celtics Height: 7’5

Boban Marjanovic Teams: San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks Height: 7’4



