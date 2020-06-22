Best Deals on Vera Bradley Shoes, Bags & More

Re-route my subscription: Click here

By Madeleine Crenshaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley.

Get ready for summer with Vera Bradley. The brand is currently having a sale on items up to 30% off.

Shoppers can snag some of the most popular styles from the brand, including the Get Carried Away Tote Bag and the Mini Hipster Crossbody. Vera Bradley also has slides, sandals and slippers available on its site, allowing customers to stock up on more than just travel essentials this season.

Below, take a look at some of the best items now offered at Verabradley.com, including products on sale.

Vera Bradley Sale: RFID Mini Hipster Crossbody

This quilted cotton bag from Vera Bradley features a built-in wallet, including slots that are RFID protected. Plus, the zip and magnetic snap closures make the bag secure. A few floral colorways are now offered on sale, including Indiana Rose, pictured below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: RFID Mini Hipster Crossbody $50 $35
Vera Bradley Sale: Beach Slides

Slide into summer with Vera Bradley’s Beach Slide. Constructed from EVA, including a foam footbed for comfort, these festive sandals are a great option to add to your summer wardrobe. The shoe comes in three sizes, small: 5 – 6, medium: 7 – 8 and large: 9 – 10.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley.
Buy: Beach Slides $40
Vera Bradley Sale: Maplewood Crew Sock

Vera Bradley’s woven floral socks can pep up any white sneaker. The cotton-poly blend sock is now available for $7 online. Plus, shoppers can stock up with Vera Bradley’s deal on 3 pairs for $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley.
Buy: Maplewood Crew Socks $10 $7
Vera Bradley Sale: Red White and Blossoms Flip Flops

Whether you’re looking for a sandal for Fourth of July or simply for the summer, make a statement with these red, white and blue flip flops. Constructed with EVA, these pattern flip flops are water-resistant and comfortable.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: Red White and Blossoms Flip Flops $20
Vera Bradley Sale: Espadrille Look Flip Flops

These casual but elegant flip flops are another great find on Vera Bradley’s site. The textured rubberized footbed mimics a classy woven surface, without compromising comfort. Additionally, the floral band adds a touch of flair without making too much of a statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: Espadrille Look Flip Flops $30
Vera Bradley Sale: Get Carried Away Tote Bag

Don’t be fooled by this soft, quilted tote, it can store a lot of things. The exterior features a zip pocket, three slip pockets, and a trolley sleeve. On the inside, the Get Carried Away Tote Bag has six pockets and two PVC-lined pockets. Whether you take this bag on your next venture or use it as an everyday tote, the Get Carried Away Tote is a Vera Bradley essential, now offered on sale.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley.
Buy: Get Carried Away Tote Bag $125 $87.50
Vera Bradley Sale: Cozy Slides

In the market for a summer slipper? Vera Bradley’s cozy slide features faux-fur uppers and a foam footbed for a comfortable fit. The slipper comes in both blue in pink.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: Cozy Slides $40
Vera Bradley Sale: RFID Little Hipster

This compact crossbody from Vera Bradley is also on sale. But don’t underestimate this small, quilted bag. Inside, there’s a zip compartment that features a one bill slip, three card slips and an RFID window, ensuring your contents are stored and protected.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: RFID Little Hipster $60 $42
Vera Bradley Sale: Cozy Life Slippers

Vera Bradley’s sale includes a pair of the brand’s sherpa-lined slippers. These soft and snug slippers are a weightless solution for those looking for a lightweight and store slipper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley.
Buy: Cozy Life Slippers $17.50 $25
Vera Bradley Sale: Weekender Travel Bag

The ultimate travel tote from Vera Bradley is also offered in the on-site sale. Select colorways or the Weekender Travel Bag are now retailed for $84, compared to the original price of $120. The signature cotton bag features a number of pockets, including five interior pockets on the inside.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: Weekender Travel Bag $120 $84
Vera Bradley Sale: Plush Throw Blanket

Shoppers can also get a deal on select Vera Bradley blankets. These ultra-plush throws can spice any room thanks to its patterned detailing. The 100% polyester fleece is now on sale for $38.50 in three floral colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: Plush Throw Blanket $55 $38.50
Vera Bradley Sale: Zip ID Case

Attach this lightweight cotton wallet to your keys and go. The Zip ID Case from Vera Bradley is one of the brand’s most classic items. The zip pouch wallet allows you to stash your cash, plus the clear ID pouch allows you to put an ID, plus a few other cards in the pouch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vera Bradley
Buy: Zip ID Case $15 $10.50
