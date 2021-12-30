Venus Williams’ Style Evolution Through the Years

Tennis star Venus Williams has always been fashion-forward, on and off the court. The former World No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion even founded her own activewear brand, EleVen by Venus Williams. Looking back on her style through the years, it’s evident that she feels comfortable in strappy sandals, both flat and heeled, and also loves a good bootie.

The 41-year-old pro athlete, who became a K-Swiss brand ambassador in 2020 and appeared on the cover of FN this year, tends to reach for classic ankle boots and thong sandals when making public appearances. You’ll also notice that she likes to incorporate silver and gold metallic elements throughout her looks. Here, we compiled photos that put Williams’ fashion evolution on display, incorporating both street style and red carpet moments. Keep reading to see how the legendary tennis player’s style changed over the past 21 years.

Williams opted for a bold silver metallic Bach Mai gown featuring a thigh-high slit and black halter straps for the premiere of “King Richard” in Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 14, 2021. For shoes, she chose a pair of slinky embellished high-heeled sandals.

Venus Williams wearing a silver Bach Mai gown and strappy sandals at the “King Richard” premiere in Hollywood on Nov. 14, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The champion athlete donned head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at the brand’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2020. She wore a black and brown, logo-covered jacket over a black and white checkered mini dress and brown monogrammed combat boots with a black cap-toe design and ankle straps.

Venus Williams is decked out in Louis Vuitton garb at the show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

At the Citi Taste of Tennis at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC on Aug. 22, 2019, she kept her look simple in a little black dress with a front thigh-high slit and flat thong sandals.

Venus Williams wears a little black dress and thong sandals at the Citi Taste of Tennis at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC on Aug. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

For a “Being Serena” screening in NYC on April 24, 2018, Williams sported a black mock neck top and knee-length skirt with a black bomber jacket featuring silver metallic sleeves and a striped trim over top. Black suede ankle booties with a mid-height heel pulled her look together.

Venus Williams wears a black outfit with black boots at the “Being Serena” screening in NYC on April 24, 2018. CREDIT: Splash

On Aug. 26, 2017, the older sister of Serena Williams was spotted stepping out in NYC ahead of the U.S. Open wearing a denim shirt dress and tan leather gladiator-inspired sandals.

Venus Williams sports a denim shirt dress and tan leather gladiator-inspired sandals in NYC on Aug. 26, 2017. CREDIT: Splash

At New York Fashion Week in NYC on Sept. 11, 2016, Williams posed with La La Anthony while modeling a burgundy rib-knit turtleneck dress and black suede ankle booties.

Venus Williams poses with La La Anthony during Fashion Week in NYC on Sept. 11, 2016. CREDIT: Splash

On June 20, 2014, she arrived at the pre-Wimbledon party in London wearing a green sequin-covered mini dress with long sleeves and glittering gold peep-toe pumps.

Venus Williams arrives at the pre-Wimbledon party in London wearing a glittering green dress and gold peep-toe pumps on June 20, 2014. CREDIT: Splash

While out with her dog in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 10, 2011, the tennis champ donned a neutral-toned knee-length dress with short sleeves and strappy black and gold metallic sandals.

Venus Williams wearing a neutral-toned dress and strappy black and gold sandals in Beverly Hills on Aug. 10, 2011. CREDIT: MEGA

For a morning show appearance in NYC on June 7, 2010, the California native went for a pale yellow strapless mini dress and a pair of gem-embellished thong sandals.

Venus Williams wearing a pale yellow strapless dress and gem-embellished thong sandals in NYC on June 7, 2010. CREDIT: MEGA

Both Serena and Venus Williams chose all-pink looks for the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 7, 2000. Venus wore a shimmery strapless top with low-rise pants and sandals featuring a rounded heel and a toe strap that highlighted her big toe.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams both wear pink outfits at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 7, 2000. CREDIT: MEGA

