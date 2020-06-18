Rainbow-Themed Vans That You Can Wear for Pride Month and All Year-Round

No matter how you are celebrating LGBT Pride Month in June, Vans has a number of rainbow sneakers and sandals that will make a statement this season.

While several parades celebrating the LGBT community have been canceled for public health safety reasons, shoppers can still commemorate the month with rainbow shoes. Vans is among the several footwear brands that offer rainbow options, including sneakers, slip-ons and sandals.

In addition to selling rainbow shoes and laces, Vans recently announced on its website that it will be donating $50,000 to the GSA Network, an LGBT organization that focuses on racial and gender equality for trans and queer youth.

The brand also rolled out a new season of its YouTube series, “Loveletters to Skateboarding.” The show’s latest six-part series is tilted “Loveletter To LGBTQ+.” The new season features several remarkable queer skaters, including the late legendary skateboarder and host of the show, Jeff Grosso, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year.

Whatever you plan on doing to commemorate Pride Month, take a look at some of the colorful slip-ons, sneakers and slides Vans has available online at Vans.com.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Glitter Old Skool Stacked

One of the most classic silhouettes from Vans gets a makeover with rainbow stitching and a chunky, sparkly multi-colored outsole. The Glitter Old Skool Stacked sneaker is the ultimate statement shoe that can be worn no matter the occasion.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Checkerboard Slip-On

One of Vans’ most classic styles and colorways. The Checkerboard Slip-On is a timeless shoe that’s both effortless and durable thanks to its sturdy canvas upper and vulcanized sole.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Glitter Slip-On Stacked

Vans also makes a slip-on version of the glittery, rainbow slide. The Glitter Slip-On Stacked features a sturdy canvas upper and an oversized, chunky rainbow rubber sole. This shoe is perfect for those looking for an extra boost of height without having to deal with the hassle or discomfort of heels.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Rainbow Foxing Slip-On

More of a minimalist? The Rainbow Foxing Slip-On from Vans might be a better fit. The rainbow elastic siding and two logo tags subtly show some flare to this all-white slip-on.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Cayucas Slide

Slip into a pair of sandals from Vans this summer with the Cayucas slide. Constructed of synthetic leather, the rainbow checkered straps bring a pop of color to these casual slides. The rainbow sandal also features an UltraCush Lite footbed and a sawtooth tread for comfort and traction.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Rainbow Foxing SK8 Hi-Tapered

Vans also has a high-top version of the Rainbow Foxing shoe. The hi-tapered sneaker features a rainbow logo on the tongue and back of the shoe. Constructed on a signature waffle outsole this shoe is great for parades, long walks or simply for slipping on to go about your day.

Rainbow Vans for Pride: Vans 45″ Rainbow Laces

Update your favorite shoes with some rainbow laces. These 45-inch polyester laces from Vans can elevate any lace-up shoe for Pride Month.

Pro tip: Have a pair of white sneakers already? Take out the original laces and put in some rainbow ones to show your solidarity and make a statement.

