11 Sweet Face Masks to Wear This Valentine’s Day

Calling all lovers. Valentine’s Day is just a over a month away, meaning there’s no better time to stock up on a festive mask to celebrate.

In addition to heart-adorned and monochromatic red styles you can wear year-round, several stores offer Valentine’s Day themed masks that are perfect for commemorating the day of love. Think styles featuring candy gram prints and “X’s” and “O’s.”

Amazon, Old Navy and Nordstrom are just a few retailers to jump on board. Below, take a look at FN’s favorite face masks to sport this Valentine’s Day.

Old Navy Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks, 5-Pack

Old Navy is offering a pack of five heart-adorned masks in two different shades of pink, as well as red, gray and navy blue. The coverings will certainly spread Valentine’s Day cheer, but are also great for any occasion.

Awkward Styles Reusable Heart Mask

Wear your heart on your mask with this covering. Made from 100% cotton, the breathable shield features a drawn-on heart on the side. Keep it in your rotation even after the holiday is over.

Zenny Soft Cotton Face Covering, 2-Pack

This black mask by Zenny also features a red heart on the side, however the shape is slightly smaller if you’re looking for a more subtle look.

Heroine Sport Adult Metallic Face Masks, 3-Pack

Available in three rich hues, including ruby red, these monochromatic masks offers a festive feel due to their shimmery, satin-like exterior. These coverings are sure to pair well with a dressier look on the special day.

Nordstrom Kids’ Assorted Face Masks, 4-Pack

Kids can join in on the holiday fun with this adorable face mask covered in hearts, hugs and kisses. The shield is designed for comfortable all-day wear.

Yuesuo Cloth Face Masks for Adults, 4-Pack

Whether you’re asking your crush to be yours or wishing your neighbor a Happy Valentine’s Day, this pack of printed masks has a little something for everyone.

BSUS Valentine Theme Printed Disposable Face Masks

This pink heart mask offers three layers of protection and adjustable ear straps for a comfortable fit. The masks are also disposable, making them convenient to grab on the go.

DIRSA Valentine’s Day Face Masks

Who doesn’t love Charlie Brown and Snoopy? This mask inspired by the beloved television shoe will certainly bring a smile to everyone’s face. According to the brand, the one-size covering is stretchy and should fit both kids and adults.

Prientomer Red Hearts Valentine’s Day Face Mask

All you need is love, right? This mask spells out the name of the game with leopard and striped patterns. The mask is washable and quick-drying.

Lacoste Cotton Piqué Face Mask with Croc Patch, 3-Pack

These solid red masks from Lacoste are perfect for the holiday and any other occasion. They offer a metal grip over the bridge of the nose for a custom fit.

Chaser Protective Face Mask

Pucker up in this fun mask that features a lip design with a lightening bolt. The covering is made from 100% cotton and equipped with an adjustable nose bridge.