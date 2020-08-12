Tommie Copper Sells Some of 2020’s Most Popular Face Masks

It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the way retailers do their business. Most everywhere you go these days, you are required to wear a face mask, so why not wear a comfortable one?

As more companies launch their line of face masks, it may be overwhelming to narrow down your options of places to shop for protective gear.

Tommie Copper, though, is among the most comfortable and popular brands designing face masks for consumers. Their Community Gear sets are available in packs of two for $19.50. The masks come in red, black, cobalt blue and slate gray.

An innovative leader in pain relief and recovery solutions, the garment company mainly focuses on creating compression clothing with patented copper technology to provide comfortable activewear.

In response to COVID-19 and the CDC recommendations for face coverings, the Tommie Copper team mobilized to create their first face mask product back in May.

Watch on FN

Each face covering features 4D stretch fabric with moisture-wicking and patented Copper Znergy technology that kills odor-causing microbes on the fabric so you can wear your mask all day long. Plus, bonus point, they won’t fog up your glasses.

The Community Wear face masks are reusable and machine washable. They’re designed to loop around your ears and come with cinching capability so you can adjust the straps as needed.

According to the Tommie Copper website, the masks are rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, with over 1,000 five-star reviews.

“Beautiful mask!” one reviewer wrote. “High quality material and bespoke design. Silk like exterior matched with contours that fit seamlessly to the face. Happy to find a mask that makes us feel safe and confident.”

Another review mentioned that they found the Community Gear mask to be one of the best masks they’ve worn. According to them, the adjustable straps, the nose wire that conforms to the face and the sewn-in darts allowed for more room to breathe.

To shop Tommie Copper face masks and similar face covering styles, look through the products below.

Tommie Copper Community Gear face mask CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommie Copper

Copper Life 2-Pack Reusable Face Covering CREDIT: Courtesy of HSN