These Therafit Shoes Take Comfort to the Max With a Custom Technology

Comfort footwear comes in many iterations these days, and for Therafit that means a proprietary approach to technology. Developed with active women in mind. It promotes wellness and is endorsed by the National Posture Institute with a patented system designed to help reduce aches and pains that come with the stress of everyday activities.

Here’s how the patented technology works. Using a Personalized Comfort System (PCS), each shoe lets the wearer adjust the impact protection and cushion level to fit their personal needs. There’s a trio of adapters in the heel that can be adjusted to suit your level of cushioning, by adding or removing them. The adapters are easy to insert or remove by gently sliding them into individual spaces in the heels.

The comfort story continues inside with a shock-absorbing removable EVA insole with a contoured arch and heel support. Next, there are gel inserts incorporated into the insole for an extra layer of comfort.

Watch on FN

Select styles are also approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). The seal is granted to products found to promote good foot health. To earn the seal, each product is reviewed by a group of APMA podiatrists to ensure it promotes foot health. The committee also looks at information on the product’s safety, quality control, and other data.

Therafit addresses a range of foot issues including ball of foot pain, over-pronation or flat feet, heel pain, arch pain, knee pain and plantar fasciitis. For example, if suffering from back pain, you can easily adjust the impact resistance of each step taken by adjusting the adapters in the heel, since the shoes are designed to take the shock of each step and distribute it downward and outward.

The independently owned company is also committed to supporting its neighbors. With each purchase, it will donate to a designated charity partner of each customer’s choice. Proceeds go directly to organizations that focus on medical research, education and the preservation of the planet and its resources. There are also initiatives in place to support women around the U.S. via charitable outreach and empowerment initiatives dedicated to them.

Theralift Shoes: Jessica Cross-Strap Sandal

A summer fitness walk is all the more comfortable in this adjustable strap sandal for a customized fit. Its active styling becomes a go-to style for everyday wear, coordinating with today’s yoga looks and performance sportswear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Molly Leather Clog

This classic year-round clog is the perfect style to leave at the back door, easy to slip on and off when heading out on an errand or walking the dog. Its faux crocodile upper gives it the right touch of texture.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Selena Lite Slip-On

Fabric is a fashion-friendly alternative to leather today. This athletic-inspired style will appeal to Vegans and non-Vegans alike with its lightweight comfort and versatility as a travel shoe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Melody Adjustable Denim Sandal

This jeans-inspired sandal is detailed in soft fabric for lightweight comfort during the summer months. To accommodate changes in foot size during the warm weather, it features a duo of adjustable straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Carly Athletic Walking Sneaker

Get ready to get in shape with a colorful, lightweight sneaker. The mesh upper allows for air circulation, while the plush padded tongue enhances the comfort while your foot is in motion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Carmel Stretch Fabric Sandal

Get the fit and feel of an athletic shoe in this easy-to-wear slip-on sandal. The perfect shoe to take along on summer road trips due to its lightweight comfort and versatility, going from a walk in the park to a day at the amusement park.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Charlotte Embossed Jeweled Sandal

Add some glitz to your summer wear with this croc-print sandal with jewel accents. It’s dress-up and dress-down styling works with shorts to a maxi dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Heather Wool Clog

Don’t be fooled by the weight of wool. This cozy material works year-round since it wicks away moisture in the warm weather, while insulating feet in the cold. It’s easy slip-on styling turns it into an at-home look for all day wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Chole Leather Clog

A colorful floral pattern adds some whimsy to this classic silhouette, while the back strap adds some reinforcement at the heel for a more secure foot for those on their feet all day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Annie Women’s Slip-Resistant Slip-On

Stay safe on your feet whether you’re on duty or off with this slip-on style that picks up a slip-resistant outsole with rubber pods on the bottom. It’s been tested for dry, wet and oily surfaces.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Olivia Adjustable Cross-Strap Sandal

This classic silhouette in super-soft suede is updated with delicate perforating on the upper and an adjustable back strap for a customized fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Renee Slip-Resistant Sneaker

Health care and hospitality workers will enjoy the comfort and performance of this slip-resistant style that laces up for a secure foot while on your feet day in and day out.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Delilah Slide

Slip this slide on and off with ease. Its toe post adds an extra element of security on the foot for all those active days of summer. The woven upper lends a crafty touch to this simple design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Mary Jane Adjustable Strap Style

A Mary Jane never goes out of style, updated in an athletic-inspired style detailed in a mixed media upper. An adjustable strap keeps the foot in place whatever activity the day holds.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Summer Fabric Slingback Sport Sandal

This beachy thong style has a sporty vibe, done in a lightweight fabric. Even the footbed is lined in the soft fabric for enhanced underfoot comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Scarlett Sheepskin Clog

Keep cozy warm during the cold weather with this natural sheepskin lined clog that peeks out over the top for a fun accent. You won’t need to layer with socks since the wool envelops the foot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Francesca Side Zip Walking Shoe

This easy to wear sneaker allows you to adjust the lacing just once, then slip it on and off with a functional side zipper.

Therafit Rachel sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Theralift Shoes: Rachel Adjustable Slide Sandal

The woven detailing gives this sandal a crafty vibe, part of today’s artisan movement that gives footwear a one-of-a-kind feeling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.