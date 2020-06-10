Theory’s Flash Sale Includes Summer Shoes and More Up to 75% Off

As temperatures rise, Theory’s flash sale offers an opportunity to stock up on Italian-made sandals, linen shirts and leather bags at a discounted price.

Shoppers score luxury basics including tailored classics and summer essentials. Flash sale perks from Theory include items up to 75% off and a two for one deal on elevated leather slides.

Below, take a look at some of the best deals during the luxury brand’s flash sale happening now on Theory.com.

Theory Flash Sale: The Folded Slide in Leather

Behold, Theory’s Folder Slide. While the calf leather shoe is already marked down, the luxury retailer has a deal on buying two for an extra 11% off of the sale price. The pre-fall ’19 shoes come in rich colorways such as Cayenne, Black and Khaki, which can easily become seasonless, classic staples.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Pull-On Pant in Crepe

Crepe is an essential fabric for summer. With an elastic waistband and tapered leg, the Pull-On Pant from Theory is versatile and comfortable. The relaxed style allows you to wear the pants while lounging or going out and about. Pair it with Theory’s Folded Slide detailed above and you got yourself an effortless summer outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Folded Mid-Heel Slide in Leather

Need a lift? Theory also included a heeled version of the folded sandal its edit. These pre-fall ’19 sandals have a mid-heel and come in both Black and an earthy Sienna. The almond-shaped sandal is a seasonless staple that will remain timeless.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Linked Striped Pull Over Sweater

This light summer sweater provides a laid back look thanks to its boat neck and dropped shoulders. The soft cotton-blend sweater can be worn with slippers or the folded Mid-Heel Slide above.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Muscle T-Shirt Dress In Stretch Cotton

This comfortable stretch cotton dress is also included in Theory’s flash sale. Pair the simple black dress with a pair of leather sneakers for a minimalist but elegant look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Whitney Crossbody Bag in leather

Theory’s on sale crossbody bag is adorned with a hardware accent and a detachable strap. The lamb leather bag comes in classic black. During Theory’s flash sale, the purse is now marked down to $95 from an original $315.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Tie Front Shirt In Viscose-Linen

This linen shirt from Theory’s flash sale is another great staple being offered on the brand’s site. The short-sleeved button-down shirt is offered in Marigold and Grey Melange.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Denim Wrapped Button Skirt

Jean skirts are back. The Denim Wrapped Button Skirt from Theory offers a sporty take on the retro trend. Pair it with a linen button-down skirt and white sneakers for a timeless summer outfit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Laced Sandal in Leather

Theory is also offering up a gladiator sandal in its flash sale. The pre-fall ’19 sandal is yet another shoe that can be worn from summer to fall. The calf leather statement sandal has a contemporary square toe and a lace-up upper for a secure fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Drop Needle Tank

Looking for a flowy top? Theory’s flash sale notably has this rayon lilac rayon tank. The trendy light-weight top looks effortless chic, especially when included with a statement shoe like Theory’s Laced Sandal above.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

Theory Flash Sale: Medium Simple Tote in Leather

This luxury lamb Nappa leather tote was inspired by the simplicity of a paper bag. The minimal mid-sized purse is lightweight and comes with a crossbody strap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Theory.

