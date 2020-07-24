Teachers Can Get Discounts on Shoes From These Brands

Going back to school this year has been a hot button issue amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases. One thing that teachers can look forward to this year is great discounts on shoes from some of their favorite retailers.

Since teachers spend over eight hours a day on their feet in front of a classroom, it’s important to have a comfortable pair of shoes to do so in. Many shoe retailers recognize this need and in honor of their dedication to public education, they are offering teachers discounts. For many of these brands, all you have to do is verify yourself through sites like ID.me and SheerID or show proof of work with a valid ID if making purchases in-store.

Aerosoles Footwear

Whether you’re looking for a pair of new flats or a professional heel, Aerosoles Footwear has the hottest trends and features fresh patterns. Aerosoles is offering a 15% teacher discount for purchases on shoes over $39.99. Simply type your Teacher’s ID number within the comments field of your order.

Athleta

If you prefer an athletic shoe, try shopping Athleta. Athleta offers a 30% discount on regular priced items to full-fitness instructors.

Crocs

Crocs features a line of comfortable shoes for teachers from their women’s Freesail Clog to their men’s Santa Cruz Slip-On. The store has online discounts on select shoes for teachers.

DC Shoes

A top performing leader in skateboarding shoes, DC Shoes is a good fit for those looking for a motocross edge. With DC Shoes, teachers are eligible for a 15% online discount.

Dr. Scholl’s

Dr. Scholl’s is now offering a 20% teacher’s discount online on a wide variety of comfortable shoes. Teachers just have to enter the promo code TEACHERS ONLY at checkout.

Crew

Crew is offering a 15% back-to-school discount on select online purchases for teachers.

Madewell

Madewell offers a student and teacher discount storewide. Flip through Madewell’s shoe collections extending from slip-on sneakers to boardwalk sandals to find your perfect fit.

Puma

Puma, which recently just launched its Unity Collection, is offering 20% discount to for select online orders.

Reebok

Reebok showcases a comfortable, yet trendy line of sneakers from their Reebok Nano to the Instapump Fury. They now offer a 30% teacher discount on select online orders.

Rothy’s

Right now, Rothy’s is offering 20% off on select styles and colors for not just teachers but first responders and medical professionals. Rothy’s has become a popular brand in the era of ethical sourcing and eco-sustainable materials, as they are constantly striving to craft the perfect shoe with zero waste.

Sperry

Looking for the original boat shoe? Look no further than Sperry’s with styles in relaxed leathers and soft hues. Sperry offers a 15% discount on select online orders for teachers with the code TEACHER15 upon checkout.

Toms

Whether you are looking for Toms traditional day-one shoe or their new work-play flats, Toms offers a 10% discount for teachers on full-priced and markdown orders at Toms when they use the code TEACHER10. In addition, Toms is directing one third of their net profits to Toms Global Giving Fund.

Vans

From old school to recycled materials, Vans has a shoe for every personality. Right now, Vans is offering a 10% student discount for back-to-school.