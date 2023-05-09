Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Era Style: Sparkly Dresses, Sky-High Heels and More

Taylor Swift is looking back on all of her eras — and so are we.

During the now-viral Nashville leg of her current Eras world tour — featuring a set divided into 10 sections for each of her albums so far — Swift revealed she’d re-release her 2010 country album “Speak Now” as “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on July 7. The news is coincidentally timely — and not just as the 2010s are returning to fashion, but also as a shift for Swift.

“Speak Now” marked the singer’s upward trajectory while solidifying her popularity in pop culture and pop music — and, style-wise, hinged on the new decade’s embrace of enchanting glamour.

Swift’s array of beaded, embellished and princess-worthy tulle dresses are the leading hallmarks from this period — particularly the sweeping purple spring 2007 Reem Acra gown seen on her “Speak Now” album cover. Coinciding with the regally outfits, however, are an array of playful and feminine going-out looks instantly reminiscent of the early 2010s.

Related Christian Louboutin Files New Red-Sole Lawsuit Queen Rania of Jordan Gives Sheer Trend the Royal Treatment in Yellow Dress & Jimmy Choo Pumps at King Charles lll's Coronation Kaley Cuoco Pops in Pink Blazer Dress & Metallic Slingback Pumps at 'From the Heart' Event

The singer was regularly spotted throughout the period in a wide array of jewel-toned and vintage-inspired strapless and 3/4-sleeve minidresses at events ranging from the “Easy A” premiere to Swift’s launch of her popular debut fragrance, Wonderstruck. All were frequently worn with peep-toe heels ranging from tonal nudes to shimmering metallics — but always boasting a soaring stiletto.

Below, relive the top looks from Swift’s “Speak Now” era ahead of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

In Sept. 2010, Swift attended Roberto Cavalli‘s spring 2011 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week. For the occasion, the singer wore a romantically bohemian Cavalli satin skirt and lace-trimmed white blouse, paired with taupe tights and silver-buckled suede boots.

Taylor Swift attends the Roberto Cavalli spring 2011 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2010, in Milan. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

November 2010 found Swift with a sleek makeover at the 2010 American Music Awards, where she sparkled in a sleeveless Collette Dinnigan minidress embellished with linear gunmetal and silver crystals.

A pair of black Jimmy Choo sandals completed her outfit with a glitzy finish.

Taylor Swift attends the 2010 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Nov. 21, 2010, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP)

In 2011, Swift arrived to the 46th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards RAM in a sweeping light yellow Elie Saab couture gown embellished with allover lace, 3D silk and beaded flowers.

The sleeveless piece was paired with sparkling diamond and platinum chandelier earrings and a cocktail ring by Neil Lane, as well as a set of light gold Ralph Lauren heels.

arrives at the 46th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards RAM Red Carpet held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2011, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

For the 2011 “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”-themed Met Gala, held in honor of the late Alexander McQueen, Swift attended as the date of designer Gilles Mendel in a J.Mendel dress. Her sweeping deep nude silk gown featured a one-shouldered illusion from delicate black lace paneling, which flowed into a faintly layered matte and sheer train.

The intricate design was accented with a pale brown, tan and purple stone bracelet and diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, as well as a pair of hidden Christian Louboutin heels.

Taylor Swift attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011, in New York City. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

For close friend Emma Stone’s leading breakthrough in comedy “Easy A,” Swift made an appearance to support the actress at the film’s Sept. 2011 premiere. Her outfit for the occasion featured an emerald silk Miu Miu minidress with a bustier-structured bodice.

The strapless piece was boldly paired with a gold Rene Caovilla clutch and round Neil Lane pendant necklace, as well as shimmering gold Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps with knotted front straps.

(L-R): Emma Stone and Taylor Swift attend the premiere of Screen Gems’ “Easy A” at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 2010. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In Oct. 2011, Swift released her hit debut perfume, Wonderstruck, named from “Speak Now” track “Enchanted.” For the occasion, the musician attended the fragrance’s launch event at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City, wearing a 3/4-sleeved Tracy Reese minidress with an ivory base and sheer layer trimmed in shimmering black stripes.

The piece was accented with black floral House of Lavande earrings, as well as a set of black suede peep-toe pumps from Miu Miu.

Taylor Swift attends her Wonderstruck fragrance launch at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on Oct. 13, 2011. CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For the 2011 American Music Awards in November, Swift hit the red carpet at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles in a sparkly gold Reem Acra gown. The piece, hailing from Acra’s spring 2012 collection, featured a strapless silhouette covered in delicate metallic sequins.

Shiny silver Jimmy Choo platform-soled sandals finished her outfit, as well as a gold chain bracelet and gleaming green stone drop earrings.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2011. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

During the final North American shows of her “Speak Now World Tour” in New York City later that month, Swift performed in a wide array of outfits — ranging from shimmering fringed dresses with leather Everybody boots to floating princess gowns.

As seen before her surprise performance with close friend Selena Gomez, Swift also wore a purple halter-style minidress — referencing the album’s signature color — with brown and gold leather low-heeled sandals.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the “Speak Now World Tour” at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 22, 2011. CREDIT: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

While wrapping the “Speak Now” era shortly before the launch of her last country album “Red,” Swift virally performed her hit song “Mean” at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

The occasion found the singer onstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a vintage floral-printed knee-length dress with a silk slip base, comfortably paired with two-toned suede Oxford shoes.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2012. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Discover Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Eras Tour looks in the gallery.