Target Launches Gender Inclusive Pride Collection With Socks, Slides & More

Target is geared up for Pride month, which officially kicks off today. The retailer is embracing inclusion, love and equality with a range of outfits for kids and adults from its #takepride capsule.

Target’s Pride collection is gender inclusive, offering items from socks and sandals to tees, pajamas, dresses, hats and more.

While the line features the LGBTQ rainbow flag colorways in various Pride products, Target is also offering items, such as multi-colored bandanas and tees, featuring the transgender, bi-sexual and pan pride flags as well.

In addition to the collection, Target is donating $100,000 to GLSEN, a the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ youth. The non-profit’s mission is to end discrimination, harassment and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression as well as to prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

Adult Rainbow Striped Crew Socks

Target’s Pride-inspired cotton crew socks offer a pop of the rainbow in the form of horizontal stripes. Each of the colors go up the leg to represent the Pride flag.

Rainbow Slide Sandals

The rainbow slide from Target is designed with a solid black sole and a rainbow-striped upper to resemble the Pride flag. The hashtag “#take pride” adorns the insole in white text.

Pride Adult Graphic T-Shirt

The gender-inclusive adult tee showcases a repeating graphic of the word “Pride” in colorful rainbow script.

Pride Pronouns Graphic T-Shirt

Target’s “Ask Me About My Pronouns” (written in rainbow-outlined text) tee, is meant to open the conversation about pronoun usage.

Pride Ally Graphic T-Shirt

Show your LGBTQ+ support with the “Ally” tee from Target’s Pride collection.

