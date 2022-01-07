‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney’s Best Style Moments

Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s newest starlets that have set the industry ablaze over the last few years. Sweeney started acting at an early age and got her start by appearing in shows like “Heroes”, “Criminal Minds”, “Pretty Little Liars” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now, the actress is on the hit HBO series “Euphoria” where she plays Cassie.
Sweeney’s style sense has over progressed over time and now, the star has a distinct voice that she proudly showcases on red carpets. We’ve seen her wearing billowing gown, glittery numbers and pleated moments that all have her signature Sweeney flair while also feeling very modern for the times. As for shoes, we’ve seen her wearing eye-catching pumps and sandals that are edgy or trendy at the time of her red carpet appearance.
Here, we recap Sweeney’s best style moments over the years. Sydney displays her style on red carpets and at fashion week events alike. Take a look at the stars style evolution over the years.
In a black leather minidress that incorporated silver ringlets with black string pulled through each hole paired with black leather pumps at the premiere of “Dead Ant” on Oct. 10, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
In a white, pink and yellow tiered tulle gown that had two black straps paired with black ankle strap sandals for The Handmaid’s Tale season two premiere on April 19, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.
In a flirty and frilly yellow and blue dress featuring a ruffled neckline adorned with pink and green flowers and black piping on the bottom of the dress paired with black crystal ankle strap sandals and a wicker handbag in June 29, 2019 for the Miu Miu Club show.
In a blue Dolce & Gabbana minidress embroidered with blue florals paired with a bedazzled clutch and silver sparkly heels for a D&G event in Venice on Aug. 30, 2021.
In an edgy black gown from Saint Laurent that featured a sleek cutout detail paired with a sharp small black clutch for the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6, 2021.
