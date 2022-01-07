‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney’s Best Style Moments

Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood’s newest starlets that have set the industry ablaze over the last few years. Sweeney started acting at an early age and got her start by appearing in shows like “Heroes”, “Criminal Minds”, “Pretty Little Liars” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Now, the actress is on the hit HBO series “Euphoria” where she plays Cassie.

Sweeney’s style sense has over progressed over time and now, the star has a distinct voice that she proudly showcases on red carpets. We’ve seen her wearing billowing gown, glittery numbers and pleated moments that all have her signature Sweeney flair while also feeling very modern for the times. As for shoes, we’ve seen her wearing eye-catching pumps and sandals that are edgy or trendy at the time of her red carpet appearance.

Here, we recap Sweeney’s best style moments over the years. Sydney displays her style on red carpets and at fashion week events alike. Take a look at the stars style evolution over the years.

Natasha Blasick attends The 2017 Screamfest World Premiere Of ''Dead Ant'' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on Oct 10, 2017. 10 Oct 2017 Pictured: Sydney Sweeney attends The 2017 Screamfest World Premiere Of ''Dead Ant'' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on Oct 10, 2017. 2017. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA98009_042.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

In a black leather minidress that incorporated silver ringlets with black string pulled through each hole paired with black leather pumps at the premiere of “Dead Ant” on Oct. 10, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

The Handmaid's Tale Season Two Premiere at The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on 4/19/18. 19 Apr 2018 Pictured: Sydney Sweeney. Photo credit: River / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA205394_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: River / MEGA

In a white, pink and yellow tiered tulle gown that had two black straps paired with black ankle strap sandals for The Handmaid’s Tale season two premiere on April 19, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Club show as part of Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 on June 29, 2019 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Antonio Barros / SplashNews.com

In a flirty and frilly yellow and blue dress featuring a ruffled neckline adorned with pink and green flowers and black piping on the bottom of the dress paired with black crystal ankle strap sandals and a wicker handbag in June 29, 2019 for the Miu Miu Club show.

Sydney Sweeney heading to the Dolce and Gabbana event in Venice, Italy on Aug, 30, 2021. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

In a blue Dolce & Gabbana minidress embroidered with blue florals paired with a bedazzled clutch and silver sparkly heels for a D&G event in Venice on Aug. 30, 2021.

Sydney Sweeney at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021 held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

In an edgy black gown from Saint Laurent that featured a sleek cutout detail paired with a sharp small black clutch for the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6, 2021.

